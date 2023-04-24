Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC (VIAV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viavi Solutions Inc. is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Government and avionics. The Company's segments include Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE) and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment provides testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. These solutions include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot and optimize networks. SE segment are embedded systems that yield network, service and application performance data. These solutions include instruments, microprobes and software, which monitors, collects and analyzes network data to reveal the actual customer experience. The OSP segment provides optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, Government, automotive and other markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC (LITE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a provider of optical and photonic products. The Company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms), and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). Its OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide) and submarine (undersea) applications. In addition, its products address enterprise, cloud, and data center applications, including storage-access networks (SANs), local-area networks (LANs) and wide-area networks (WANs). Its Lasers products are used in a variety of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) applications including diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers. The Company provides high-powered and ultrafast lasers for the industrial and scientific markets. It also offers transceiver product lines and ASIC capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

RAPID7 INC (RPD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rapid7, Inc. is engaged in advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Its Insight Platform solutions include incident detection and response, cloud security, vulnerability risk management, application security, threat intelligence and security orchestration and automation response. It offers its Insight Platform solutions as software-as-a-service products, on a subscription basis. It provides cloud products across the main pillars of Security Operations (SecOps), which include InsightIDR, InsightCloudSec, InsightVM, InsightAppSec and InsightConnect. Its other products include Threat Intelligence, Nexpose, AppSpider and Metasploit. Its professional service offerings include Penetration Testing, Cybersecurity Maturity Assessments, Security and Incident Response Program Development Services, Internet of things (IoT) and Internet Embedded Device testing, as well as Threat Modeling, TableTop Exercises and Incident Response services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

BOX INC (BOX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to securely manage cloud content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. The Company's Software-as-a-Service platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies and industry standards and regulations. Its platform integrates with enterprise business applications, and is compatible with multiple application environments, operating systems and devices, ensuring that workers can securely access their critical business content. Its box solution offers Web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a provider of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (RF) filtering products. The Company operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD), Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA) and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). Its PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions primarily serving the defense, MedTech, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Its MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones used in applications that serve the hearing health and premium audio markets. Its CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that primarily serve the ear, Internet of things (IoT), computing, and smartphones markets. It has sales, support, and engineering facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

