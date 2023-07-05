Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and supplier of power semiconductors. The Company's portfolio of products focuses on high-volume applications, including personal computers, flat panel televisions, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for televisions, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It also offers power semiconductors, including MOSFET, IGBT, Intelligent Power Modules (IPM), Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS), HVIC, Wide Bandgap (SiC/ GaN) and Power ICs. Its products are applicable in AC-DC power Adaptor, AC-DC ATX Power, DC-AC Solar Inverters, Automotive, Desktop, eBike, LCD Television, Mobile, Notebook and Home Application.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP) is The Netherlands-based holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal analog-digital (mixed A/D) and standard product solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, industrial & Internet of Things (IoT), wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing. It engages with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company sells products in all geographic regions and countries: China, USA, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Germany, The Netherlands, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RIOT PLATFORMS INC (RIOT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Riot Platforms, Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. The Company is engaged in enhancing its capabilities to mine bitcoin in support of the bitcoin blockchain. It also provides comprehensive and critical mining infrastructure for institutional-scale hosted clients to mine bitcoin at its Rockdale Facility. The Rockdale Facility provides over 700 megawatts in total developed capacity for its bitcoin mining and data center hosting services for institutional-scale hosted clients. It operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. Its Bitcoin Mining segment operates approximately 88,556 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 9.7 exahash per second (EH/s). Its Data Center Hosting segment operates at its Rockdale Facility and focuses on providing co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies. Its Engineering segment designs and manufacturers power distribution equipment and custom engineered electrical products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BLOCK INC (SQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Block, Inc. is focused on creating ecosystems for distinct customer audiences. The Company operates through two segments: Square and Cash App. The Square segment enables businesses (sellers) to accept card payments, which provides products and services to help its sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. It combines software, hardware, and financial services to create products and services that are self-serve. The Cash App segment provides an ecosystem of financial products and services to help consumers manage their money. It provides an ecosystem of financial services focused on helping consumers make their money go further by storing, sending, receiving, spending, or investing their money with Cash App. The Company's TIDAL is a global platform for musicians and their fans that uses content, experiences, and features to bring fans closer to artists. Its bitcoin ecosystem includes Spiral, an independent team focused on contributing to bitcoin's open-source work.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

WORKDAY INC (WDAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Workday, Inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company provides approximately 10,000 organizations with software-as-a-service solutions to help solve business challenges, including supporting and empowering their workforce, managing their finances and spending in an ever-changing environment, and planning for the unexpected. The Company provides organizations with a unified system that can help them plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, thereby helping them continuously adapt how they manage their business and operations. It embeds artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into its platform, enabling its applications to natively leverage AI and ML as part of the workflow. The Company sells its solutions worldwide primarily through direct sales. The Company also offers professional services, both directly and through its Workday Services Partners to help customers deploy its solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

