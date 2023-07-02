Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/2/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CERENCE INC (CRNC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cerence Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistants for connected and autonomous vehicles. The Company is primarily engaged in selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Its software platform is used to build virtual assistants that can communicate, find information and take action across an expanding variety of categories. Its software platform has a hybrid architecture combining software components with cloud-connected components. Edge software components are installed on a vehicle head unit and can operate without access to external networks and information. Its cloud-connected components include various speech and natural language understanding-related technologies, AI-enabled personalization and context-based response frameworks, and a content integration platform. It delivers its solutions on a white-label basis, enabling its customers to deliver customized virtual assistants with branded personalities.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC (RAMP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company's enterprise platform enables data collaboration, where companies can share first-party consumer data with business partners securely and in a privacy-conscious manner. Its LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data (first, second, or third-party) to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its solutions include data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. It enables organizations to leverage their customer and prospect data in the digital and television ecosystems and across the customer experience applications they use through a safe and secure data matching process called data onboarding. Its platform allows customers to combine disparate data files (typically ad exposure and customer events, like transactions), replacing customer identifiers with RampID.

I3 VERTICALS INC (IIIV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: i3 Verticals, Inc. builds, acquires, and grows software solutions in strategic vertical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Merchant Services and Software and Services. The Merchant Services segment provides payment solutions to businesses and organizations. Its Merchant Services segment includes third-party integrated payment solutions as well as traditional merchant processing services across its strategic vertical markets. The Software and Services segment delivers vertical market software solutions to customers across all of its strategic vertical markets. These solutions often include embedded payments or other recurring services. It delivers an array of vertical market software solutions and integrated payment technology to its customers and distribution partners. Its public sector vertical is comprised of more than 100 software products. The Company's healthcare vertical provides revenue cycle management services and electronic health records (EHR) solutions.

DOCUSIGN INC (DOCU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DocuSign, Inc. offers electronic signature product, enabling an agreement to be signed electronically on a variety of devices, from virtually anywhere in the world. The Company offers DocuSign Agreement Cloud, which is a cloud software platform that automates and connects the entire agreement process. It includes DocuSign eSignature, an electronic signature solution. It offers applications for automating pre- and post-signature processes, such as automatically generating an agreement from data in other systems, supporting negotiation workflow, verifying identities, enabling remote online notarization, collecting payment after signatures, and using artificial intelligence to analyze a collection of agreements for risks and opportunities. The Company also includes hundreds of integrations to other systems, so agreement processes can integrate with other business processes and data. Its offers DocuSign Insight, which uses AI to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses.

NLIGHT INC (LASR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nLIGHT, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Laser Products segment and the Advanced Development segment. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-power semiconductor lasers and fiber lasers that are integrated into laser systems or manufacturing tools built by its customers. Its products include Semiconductor Lasers, Fiber Lasers and Directed Energy Products. The Semiconductor Lasers is a high-power semiconductor laser with a range of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes. The Fiber Lasers is a programmable and serviceable high-power fiber laser. The Directed Energy Products include standalone fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser (HEL) systems in directed energy applications. Its products are sold in the United States, China, South Korea and various European countries.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

