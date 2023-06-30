Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/30/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EVERBRIDGE INC (EVBG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everbridge, Inc. is a global software company. The Company leverages intelligent automation technology to enable customers to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover from critical events to keep people safe and organizations running. Its software as a service (SaaS)-based platform enables the Company's customers to manage and mitigate critical events. The Company's enterprise applications, such as Mass Notification, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Public Warning, Community Engagement, Risk Center, Crisis Management, CareConverge, Control Center, 911 Connect, Travel Risk Management, SnapComms and E911, automate various critical event management (CEM) processes. Its solutions enable organizations to automate and deliver intelligent, contextual messages to, and receive verification of delivery from recipients, across multiple communications modalities. It has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, China, Netherlands, and other countries.

BLOCK INC (SQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Block, Inc. is focused on creating ecosystems for distinct customer audiences. The Company operates through two segments: Square and Cash App. The Square segment enables businesses (sellers) to accept card payments, which provides products and services to help its sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. It combines software, hardware, and financial services to create products and services that are self-serve. The Cash App segment provides an ecosystem of financial products and services to help consumers manage their money. It provides an ecosystem of financial services focused on helping consumers make their money go further by storing, sending, receiving, spending, or investing their money with Cash App. The Company's TIDAL is a global platform for musicians and their fans that uses content, experiences, and features to bring fans closer to artists. Its bitcoin ecosystem includes Spiral, an independent team focused on contributing to bitcoin's open-source work.

PURE STORAGE INC (PSTG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pure Storage, Inc. is focused on delivering disruptive data storage, products and services. The Company's products and subscription services support a range of structured and unstructured data, at scale and across any data workload in hybrid and public cloud environments and include production, test and development, analytics, disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery. Its products and subscription services include FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage and Portworx Data Services (PDS). It sells its products and subscription services using a direct sales force and its channel partners. It also sells to service providers that deploy its products and offer cloud-based storage services to their customers. FlashArray Platform provides solutions for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC (VIAV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viavi Solutions Inc. is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Government and avionics. The Company's segments include Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE) and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment provides testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. These solutions include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot and optimize networks. SE segment are embedded systems that yield network, service and application performance data. These solutions include instruments, microprobes and software, which monitors, collects and analyzes network data to reveal the actual customer experience. The OSP segment provides optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, Government, automotive and other markets.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC (LITE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a provider of optical and photonic products. The Company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms), and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). Its OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide) and submarine (undersea) applications. In addition, its products address enterprise, cloud, and data center applications, including storage-access networks (SANs), local-area networks (LANs) and wide-area networks (WANs). Its Lasers products are used in a variety of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) applications including diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers. The Company provides high-powered and ultrafast lasers for the industrial and scientific markets. It also offers transceiver product lines and ASIC capabilities.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

