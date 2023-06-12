Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/12/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (SMCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company's solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions. It operates through two segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Its CSG segment serves customers, including commercial communications and aerospace, defense, and government end markets. Its CSG's solutions consist of electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, systems and related services. Its EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions and related services across a set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Company also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the product development lifecycle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions across the United States, Australia, Europe and Canada. The Company has three segments. Commercial Services segment is a provider of automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies (RACs) and fleet management companies (FMCs) and other large fleet owners in North America. In Europe, the segment provides violations processing through Euro Parking Collection plc and consumer tolling services through Pagatelia S.L.U. Government Solutions segment is a provider of automated safety solutions in the United States, Canada and Australia to state and local governments. In the United States, the segment provides government agencies with road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. Parking Solutions segment provides an end-to-end commercial parking management solutions in the markets of North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP (PRGS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Progress Software Corporation offers software products to develop, deploy and manage business applications. It operates in North America and Latin America (the Americas); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia and Australia (Asia Pacific). Its products include OpenEdge, Chef, Developer Tools, Kemp LoadMaster, MOVEit, DataDirect, Sitefinity, WhatsUp Gold, Flowmon, and Corticon. OpenEdge is an application development platform for running business-critical applications. Chef includes DevOps/DevSecOps automation software to achieve secure, continuous delivery of critical applications and infrastructure. Kemp LoadMaster is an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, virtual and hardware load balancers. MOVEit is a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files, securing them both at-rest and in-transit. Flowmon is a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TTEC HOLDINGS INC (TTEC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a customer experience (CX) as a service (CXaaS) partner for various companies, disruptive hypergrowth brands and public sector agencies. The Company operates through two business segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides pure-play CX technology service. The segment is engaged in contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management (CRM), data, analytics, CXaaS technology, and intelligent automation. TTEC Engage segment provides the digitally enabled CX managed services. The segment delivers omnichannel customer care, technology support, order fulfillment, customer acquisition, growth and retention services with industry specialization and distinctive CX capabilities for hypergrowth brands. The segment also delivers digitally enabled back office and industry specific specialty services, including artificial intelligence (AI) operations and fraud management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

