Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NOVA LTD (USA) (NVMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nova Ltd, former Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd,is an Israel based company which provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. Its product portfolio includes a set of in-situ, integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms suited for dimensional, films and material metrology measurements for process control across multiple semiconductor manufacturing process steps. Its products include NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600 TSV metrology system among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SCANSOURCE INC (SCSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ScanSource, Inc. is a hybrid distributor connecting devices to partners across hardware, software-as-a-service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. The Company provides technology solutions and services from suppliers of mobility, barcode, point-of-sale (POS), payments, physical security and networking, communications and collaboration, connectivity and cloud services. It segments include Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. Its Specialty Technology Solutions segment includes enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, POS, payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security and other technologies. Its Modern Communications & Cloud segment includes communications technologies and services for voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cyber security, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and technology services. Its segments operate in the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FABRINET (FN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fabrinet in a Cayman Islands-based company, which provides advanced precision optical/electronic/mechanical manufacturing services. The Company provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. The Company focuses primarily on the production of low-volume, high-mix products. The principal subsidiaries of Fabrinet include Fabrinet Co., Ltd., Casix, Inc., Fabrinet West, Inc., Fabrinet UK Limited and Fabrinet Israel Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MAXLINEAR INC (MXL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MaxLinear, Inc. is an integrated circuit design company. It is a provider of communications systems-on-chip (SoC), solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products integrate all or substantial portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers and power management. Its customers include electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs), which incorporate its products in a range of electronic devices, such as data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways, and Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking, among others. Its semiconductor devices and platform-level solutions are manufactured using CMOS process technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SYNAPTICS INC (SYNA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synaptics Incorporated is a developer of mixed signal semiconductor solutions. The Company offers complete chip, firmware and software semiconductor solutions that allow its customers to seamlessly integrate advanced functions into their end products. It operates in Internet of things (IoT), personal computer (PC) and mobile markets. Its IoT market solutions consist of wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and global positioning system, or GPS) products, System-on Chip (SoC), products, display and touch-integrated circuits for use in automobiles, and a range of audio and video products and solutions. It provides custom and semi-custom product solutions for navigation, cursor control, and access to devices or applications through fingerprint authentication, for many of the premier PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its mobile product applications include smartphones, tablets, large touchscreen applications, as well as a variety of mobile, handheld, and entertainment devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

