Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AGILYSYS, INC. (AGYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agilysys, Inc. is a provider of hospitality software, which is delivering cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) and on-premises guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise lines, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadiums and healthcare. The Company offers the software solutions to the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. It is a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry, including software solutions integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; support, maintenance and subscription services, and professional services. Its POS solutions include InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex, IG KDS, IG Buy, IG OnDemand, Quick Pay, IG Smart Menu and IG Digital Menu Board. Its PMS solutions include Agilysys LMS, Agilysys Visual One and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of AGILYSYS, INC.

AGYS Guru Analysis

AGYS Fundamental Analysis

FORMFACTOR INC (FORM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FormFactor, Inc. is a provider of test and measurement technologies. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems, and related services. It operates through two segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment includes the sales of its probe cards and analytical probes. The Systems segment includes the sales of its probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems and cryogenic systems. Its products provide electrical and physical information from a variety of semiconductor and electro-optical devices and integrated circuits from early research, through development, to high-volume production. Its customers include companies, universities and institutions that design or make semiconductor and semiconductor related products in the foundry and logic, dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash, display, sensor and quantum computer markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of FORMFACTOR INC

FORM Guru Analysis

FORM Fundamental Analysis

VERINT SYSTEMS INC. (VRNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verint Systems Inc. helps brands build customer relationships. The Company helps organizations close the Engagement Capacity Gap with its Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform. Its Verint Customer Engagement Platform is used by approximately 10,000 organizations in 180 countries to draw on the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and open cloud architecture to elevate the customer experience. The Verint Platform is agnostic to communication infrastructure choices and integrates with brands' existing contact center as-a-service (CCaaS), unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions. The Verint Platform includes an Engagement Data Hub. Interaction data captured from multiple voices, video, digital and social communication systems, experience data captured from multiple survey systems, and enrichment data from systems of record, are unified and managed in a single data hub at the core of the platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of VERINT SYSTEMS INC.

VRNT Guru Analysis

VRNT Fundamental Analysis

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. (PDFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDF Solutions, Inc. is a provider of cloud analytics platforms designed to allow organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem. The Company offers products and services designed to allow engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to connect, collect, manage, and analyze data about design, equipment, manufacturing, and test to enhance the yield and quality of their products. Its offerings include proprietary software, professional services based on methodologies and using third-party cloud-hosting platforms for software-as-a-service (SaaS), electrical measurement hardware tools, and physical intellectual property (IP) for integrated circuit (IC) designs. The Company's products, services, and solutions are sold to integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSATs), capital equipment manufacturers, and system houses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

PDFS Guru Analysis

PDFS Fundamental Analysis

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NTCT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The Company's service assurance solutions are used by enterprises, including government agencies and service providers to optimize network performance, identify and resolve issues impacting application and service quality. Its cybersecurity solutions are used by enterprises and service providers to identify and mitigate distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, as well as assist enterprise security teams in identifying, isolating, investigating, and resolving other advanced network threats. Its primary products are categorized as Service Assurance Solutions for network and application performance and business intelligence analytics and Cybersecurity Solutions. Its Service Assurance Solutions includes nGeniusONE Management Software and Analytic Modules and Visibility Products (Probes, Packet Flow Systems and Taps). Its Cybersecurity Solutions includes DDoS Protection and Advanced Threat Detection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

NTCT Guru Analysis

NTCT Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.