Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MODEL N INC (MODN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Model N, Inc. is a provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies. The Company operates through developing and monetizing revenue management solutions segment. It provides solutions that span the organizational and operational boundaries of functions, such as sales, marketing, and finance and serve as a system of record for crucial revenue management processes, including pricing, quoting, contracts, rebates, incentives, channel management, reporting and regulatory compliance. Its solutions are purpose-built for the life sciences and technology industries and are designed to work with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) applications. Its integrated suite of solutions includes products, such as Global Pricing Management, Global Tender Management, Provider Management, Payer Management, Government Pricing, Medicaid, Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Deal Management, among others.

WORKDAY INC (WDAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Workday, Inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company provides approximately 10,000 organizations with software-as-a-service solutions to help solve business challenges, including supporting and empowering their workforce, managing their finances and spending in an ever-changing environment, and planning for the unexpected. The Company provides organizations with a unified system that can help them plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, thereby helping them continuously adapt how they manage their business and operations. It embeds artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into its platform, enabling its applications to natively leverage AI and ML as part of the workflow. The Company sells its solutions worldwide primarily through direct sales. The Company also offers professional services, both directly and through its Workday Services Partners to help customers deploy its solutions.

QUALYS INC (QLYS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based information technology (IT), security and compliance solutions. Its cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions enables organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company delivers its solutions through its Qualys Cloud Platform. The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVCS INC (FIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes. The Company's segments include Merchant Solutions (Merchant), Banking Solutions (Banking) and Capital Market Solutions (Capital Markets). The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept, authorize and settle electronic payment transactions. The Banking segment is focused on serving financial institutions of with core processing software, transaction processing software and complementary applications and services, many of which interact directly with processing software. The Merchant segment enables merchants to accept, authorize and settle electronic payment transactions. The Capital Markets segment serves global financial services clients offering solutions through applications for recordkeeping, treasury, data and analytics, order management and trading, securities processing, and financing.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC (MANH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manhattan Associates, Inc. is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: North and Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omnichannel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. Its solutions consist of software, services, and hardware, which coordinates people, workflows, assets, events, and tasks across the functions linked in a supply chain from planning through execution. Its supply chain solutions consist of three components: Distribution Management, Transportation Management, and Visibility. Its Omni-Channel Solutions include Enterprise Omnichannel Solutions, Omnichannel Solutions for the Store. Its Inventory Solutions include Inventory Optimization and Planning.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

