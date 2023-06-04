Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CENTERSPACE (CSR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities. The Company owns approximately 84 apartment communities, containing 15,065 homes. The Company conducts its daily business operations primarily through its operating partnership, Centerspace, LP, (the Operating Partnership). It owns properties in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Its properties include Lyra Apartments, Lugano At Cherry Creek, Civic Lofts, Westend, Dylan At RiNo, Parkhouse Apartment Homes, Union Pointe, The Donovan Apartment Homes, Thomasbrook Apartments, Lakeside Village Apartment Homes, Cimarron Hills Apartments, Greenfield and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTERSPACE

CSR Guru Analysis

CSR Fundamental Analysis

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ARLO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlo Technologies, Inc. is engaged in combining the intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile apps with a variety of smart connected devices, which transform the way people experience the connected lifestyle. The Company is engaged in product designing, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge artificial intelligent (AI) capabilities focused on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for its users. The Company's products include Smart Connected Devices, Arlo Home Security System, Arlo Pro 5S, Arlo Go 2, Arlo Video Doorbell, Arlo Floodlight Camera, Arlo Ultra 2, Arlo Essential, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, Arlo Pro 4, Arlo Essential Indoor and Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi Security Camera. The Company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter, from any location with a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or a cellular connection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC

ARLO Guru Analysis

ARLO Fundamental Analysis

AFFIRM HOLDINGS INC (AFRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Affirm Holdings, Inc. provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The Company's platform comprises three elements: point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its point-of-sale solutions allow consumers to pay for purchases in fixed amounts without deferred interest, late fees, or penalties. Its merchant commerce solutions offer commerce enablement, demand generation, and customer acquisition tools. Its consumer-focused app provides Affirm products, which consumers can use to manage payments, open a high-yield savings account, and access a personalized marketplace. The Company's platform provides consumer and merchant features. Its consumer features include checkout, consumer borrowing, virtual card, affirm app and marketplace and Affirm debit+ card. Its merchant features include affirm at Checkout, merchant dashboard, analytics, client success support, affirm app, and returns management, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AFFIRM HOLDINGS INC

AFRM Guru Analysis

AFRM Fundamental Analysis

N-ABLE INC (NABL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: N-able, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company's platform consists of three core solution categories: remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service. Its remote monitoring and management capabilities include real-time availability and performance of networks and devices and automation of policies and workflows. The Company provides a layered security approach spanning network and systems infrastructure, applications, and end user devices through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. It also provides cloud-based remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service that are integrated within its technology platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of N-ABLE INC

NABL Guru Analysis

NABL Fundamental Analysis

BLOCK INC (SQ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Block, Inc. is focused on creating ecosystems for distinct customer audiences. The Company operates through two segments: Square and Cash App. The Square segment enables businesses (sellers) to accept card payments, which provides products and services to help its sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. It combines software, hardware, and financial services to create products and services that are self-serve. The Cash App segment provides an ecosystem of financial products and services to help consumers manage their money. It provides an ecosystem of financial services focused on helping consumers make their money go further by storing, sending, receiving, spending, or investing their money with Cash App. The Company's TIDAL is a global platform for musicians and their fans that uses content, experiences, and features to bring fans closer to artists. Its bitcoin ecosystem includes Spiral, an independent team focused on contributing to bitcoin's open-source work.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLOCK INC

SQ Guru Analysis

SQ Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.