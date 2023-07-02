Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 7/2/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ADTRAN HOLDINGS INC (ADTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (KC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in independent cloud services. The Company provide a full suite of cloud products combining unified IaaS infrastructure and PaaS middleware, and tailored business applications which support a wide range of use cases that enable customers' diverse business objectives. The Company also offer solutions in a holistic approach, by merging cloud solutions with dedicated customer services. The Company's end-to-end customer services cover planning, solution development, fulfillment and deployment, as well as ongoing maintenance and upgrade.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

XPERI INC (XPER) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xperi Inc. is a consumer and entertainment technology company. The Company invents, develops, and delivers technologies that are integrated into a variety of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. It operates through four business categories: Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car and Media Platform. Pay-TV transforms the traditional television user experience from linear multi-channel video program distribution (MVPD) to cloud-based digital video recordings (DVRs). Its Consumer Electronics business provides technology solutions delivered to its customers to enhance their entertainment experience in the home and on-the-go. Its Connected Car transforms the automotive experience through multimedia and personalization to the connected car. Its Media Platform provides technology that enables consumers to find, watch, and enjoy their favorite media entertainment on connected devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CORSAIR GAMING INC (CRSR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corsair Gaming Inc. is a provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers and content creators. The Company's personal computer (PC) components products offer its customers multiple options to build their customized gaming and workstation desktop PCs. The Company operates through two segments: Gamer and creator peripherals, and Gaming components and systems. Gamer and creator peripherals segment include its high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming gear, which includes capture cards, Stream Decks, Universal Serial Bus (USB) microphones, Facecam streaming camera, studio accessories, and EpocCam software, as well as coaching and training services, among others. Gaming components and systems segment Includes its high-performance power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, and gaming monitors, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TWILIO INC (TWLO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Twilio Inc. offers cloud communications platform, which enables developers to build, scale, and deploy real-time communications within software applications. The Company provides customer engagement platform (CEP), which comprises a suite of flexible software and communications solutions that allow businesses to deliver trusted and engaging customer experiences at scale. Its application programming interfaces (APIs) and software products include Twilio Flex and Twilio Engage. It operates through two business units: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Its communications solutions consist of customizable APIs and products that can be used individually or in combination to build contextual communications within applications. Its communication products include Twilio Programmable Messaging (MessagingX), Twilio Programmable Voice, Twilio SendGrid Email API and Twilio Verify. Its data and applications products include Twilio Segment, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

