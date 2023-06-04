Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (KC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in independent cloud services. The Company provide a full suite of cloud products combining unified IaaS infrastructure and PaaS middleware, and tailored business applications which support a wide range of use cases that enable customers' diverse business objectives. The Company also offer solutions in a holistic approach, by merging cloud solutions with dedicated customer services. The Company's end-to-end customer services cover planning, solution development, fulfillment and deployment, as well as ongoing maintenance and upgrade.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

WESTERN DIGITAL CORP (WDC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer, and provider of data storage devices based on both flash-based products (Flash) and hard disk drives (HDD) technologies. The Company sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States and in foreign countries through its sales personnel, dealers, distributors, retailers, and subsidiaries. It has two operating segments: flash-based products and hard disk drives. Flash products provide non-volatile data storage based on flash technology. It develops and manufactures solid state storage products for a variety of applications, including enterprise or cloud storage, client storage, automotive, mobile devices and removable memory devices. HDD products provide non-volatile data storage by recording magnetic information on a rotating disk. It develops and manufactures various recording heads and magnetic media used in its HDD products.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CORSAIR GAMING INC (CRSR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corsair Gaming Inc. is a provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers and content creators. The Company's personal computer (PC) components products offer its customers multiple options to build their customized gaming and workstation desktop PCs. The Company operates through two segments: Gamer and creator peripherals, and Gaming components and systems. Gamer and creator peripherals segment include its high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming gear, which includes capture cards, Stream Decks, Universal Serial Bus (USB) microphones, Facecam streaming camera, studio accessories, and EpocCam software, as well as coaching and training services, among others. Gaming components and systems segment Includes its high-performance power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, and gaming monitors, among others.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NLIGHT INC (LASR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nLIGHT, Inc. is a provider of semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Laser Products segment and the Advanced Development segment. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-power semiconductor lasers and fiber lasers that are integrated into laser systems or manufacturing tools built by its customers. Its products include Semiconductor Lasers, Fiber Lasers and Directed Energy Products. The Semiconductor Lasers is a high-power semiconductor laser with a range of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes. The Fiber Lasers is a programmable and serviceable high-power fiber laser. The Directed Energy Products include standalone fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser (HEL) systems in directed energy applications. Its products are sold in the United States, China, South Korea and various European countries.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

YEXT INC (YEXT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yext, Inc. is a provider of an answer platform. The Company is engaged in organizing businesses facts to deliver relevant, actionable answers to consumer questions throughout the digital ecosystem. Its platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called the Knowledge Graph. Its platform is built to leverage the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to deliver a search experience on a business or organization's own Website, as well as across over 200 service and application providers, which it refers to as its Publisher Network, and includes Amazon Alexa, Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Siri, and Yelp. The Company's platform offers various features, including Listings, Pages, and Search, along with its other features and capabilities. The Company also offers field user support, which includes one-on-one training, review of content based on brand guidelines, and other support services.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

