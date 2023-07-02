Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 7/2/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

REPAY HOLDINGS CORP (RPAY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repay Holdings Corporation is a payments technology company. The Company provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in which clients have specific transaction processing needs. Its segments include Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The Consumer Payments segment provides payment processing solutions, including debit and credit card processing, Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions, as well as its loan disbursement product that enable its clients to collect payments and disburse funds to consumers and includes its clearing and settlement solutions (RCS) and Blue Cow Software business (BCS). Business Payments segment provides payment processing solutions, including accounts payable automation, debit and credit card processing, virtual credit card processing, ACH processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions that enable its clients to collect or send payments to other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NANO DIMENSION LTD - ADR (NNDM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nano Dimension Ltd, former ZBI Ltd, is an Israel-based company active in the technology sector. The Company operates as a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). Its portfolio solutions ranging from Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), Micro Additive Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning, Surface-Mount Technology SMT Pick-and-Place, and inkjet solutions. Products portfolio consists products such as, DragonFly IV advanced 3D printing, Admatec 3D printers, AME materials, Versatile High Speed Dispensing Solutions, Production SMD software, Full Convection Reflow Ovens, Global Inkjet Systems, DeepCube, Fabrica 2.0 and Fabrica Micro-AM Materials among others. The Company targets a range of industry sectors, such as smart electronic devices that rely on printed circuit boards, connected devices, Radio Frequency (RF) components and antennas, sensors, and smart products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PAYSAFE LTD (PSFE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysafe Limited is a United Kingdom-based specialized payments platform. The Company's purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact through various capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. Its segments include Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Company's products include Cash Online, Digital Wallets, Integrated Payments, Online Payments, 3DS 2 Integration, Embedded Wallets, Payouts and Point of Sale. It connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Its brands include INCOME access, paysafecard, Paysafe:cash, viacash, NETELLER, PCS, and Skrill. The Company serves industries, including crypto, education, retail, petroleum, and property management, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ZUORA INC (ZUO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zuora, Inc. provides a cloud-based subscription management platform. The Company's solutions enable companies across multiple industries and geographies to launch, manage and scale a subscription business, automating the quote-to-cash and revenue recognition process, including quoting, billing, collections and revenue recognition. Its solution includes Zuora Platform, Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, and Zephr. Its Zuora Platform acts as an orchestration engine for all subscription data and processes. Zuora Billing helps users to set payment terms, manage billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. Zuora Revenue is a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams. Zephr is a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies, including those in the digital publishing and media industry. The Company's solutions also include Zuora Collect and other software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

ZSCALER INC (ZS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zscaler, Inc. (Zscaler) is a cloud security company that has developed a platform incorporating security functionalities needed to enable access to cloud resources based on identity, context, and organization policies. Its solution is a multi-tenant, distributed cloud platform that secures user-to-app, app-to-app, and machine-to-machine communications over various networks and locations. The Company delivers its solutions using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model and sells subscriptions to customers to access its cloud platform, together with related support services. Its Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud-native security platform that protects various customers from cyberattacks and data loss by connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. The Company's cloud services include Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), and Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.