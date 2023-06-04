Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. (SGH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and light emitting diode (LED) markets. The Company operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS) and LED Solutions. Its Memory Solutions, under its SMART Modular brand provides memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging of extended lifecycle products. Its IPS group, under its Penguin Solutions brand, consists of two product lines, including Penguin Computing and Penguin Edge. Penguin Computing offers specialized platform solutions for computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Penguin Edge offers solutions for embedded and wireless applications specializing in products for a range of customers in government, telecommunications, and health care. Its LED Solutions group, under its Cree LED brand, offers a range of portfolio of application-optimized LEDs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

SGH Guru Analysis

SGH Fundamental Analysis

TASKUS INC (TASK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TaskUs, Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. The Company is focused on serving high-growth technology companies to represent, protect and grow their brands. The Company's global, omni-channel delivery model is focused on providing its clients with three key services: Digital Customer Experience, Content Security and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services. Digital Customer Experience consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital (non-voice) channels. Content Security principally consists of review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for purposes, which include removal or labelling of policy violating, offensive or misleading content. AI Services consists of data labelling, annotation and transcription services performed for the purpose of training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It has clients spanning various industry segments within social media, e-commerce, gaming, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TASKUS INC

TASK Guru Analysis

TASK Fundamental Analysis

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS INC (FOUR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 4% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shift4 Payments, Inc. is an independent provider of software and payment processing solutions in the United States. The Company's merchant range in size from small owner-operated local businesses to multinational enterprises conducting commerce throughout the world. It distributes its services through a scaled network of seasoned internal sales and support teams, as well as through its network of software partners. The Company's software partners are comprised of independent software vendors (ISVs) and value-added resellers (VARs). It offers a single integration to an international end-to-end payment offering, a proprietary gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions to enhance the value of their software and simplify payment acceptance. Its payments platform is a full suite of integrated payment products and services that can be used across multiple channels, geographies and industry verticals, including end-to-end payment processing for a range of payment types; and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHIFT4 PAYMENTS INC

FOUR Guru Analysis

FOUR Fundamental Analysis

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC (MRVL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 4% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marvell Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. Its product solutions serve five end markets, such as data center, enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, consumer, and automotive/industrial. The Company's product offerings include custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), electro-optics, Ethernet solutions, fiber channel adapters, processors, and storage controllers. It develops custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions tailored to individual customer specifications. Its electro-optical products include pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) and coherent digital signal processors (DSPs), laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers (TIAs), silicon photonics and data center interconnect (DCI) solutions. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions spanning controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC

MRVL Guru Analysis

MRVL Fundamental Analysis

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS INC (PWSC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 4% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. The Company connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents to improve student outcomes. The Company's cloud platform is an integrated, enterprise-scale suite of solutions purpose-built for the K-12 education market. The Company's platform is embedded in school workflows and is used by educators, students, administrators, and parents. The Company's cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. The Company's integrated technology approach streamlines operations, aggregates disparate data sets, and develops insights using predictive modelling and machine learning. It serves more than 15,000 customers by student enrollment in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS INC

PWSC Guru Analysis

PWSC Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.