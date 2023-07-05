Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. (HCKT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hackett Group, Inc. is a benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy company. The Company's segments include Global Strategy & Business Transformation (Global S&BT), Oracle Solutions and SAP Solutions. The Global S&BT segment includes S&BT Consulting, Benchmarking, Executive Advisory Services, intellectual property (IP) as-a-Service Revenue (IPaaS) and OneStream. The Oracle Solutions Segment helps clients choose and deploy Oracle applications that meet their needs and objectives. SAP Solutions segment helps clients choose and deploy S4 HANA Cloud applications that meet their needs and objectives. Its services include benchmarking, executive advisory, IPaaS, market intelligence, business transformation and cloud enterprise application implementation. It also provides expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including its Oracle, SAP, and other implementation offerings.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Inc is a provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. It is engaged in selling its semiconductor products to distributors and non-distributor customers (direct customers). It operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. The semiconductor products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets mixed-signal microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. It offers a range of general purpose mixed-signal microcontroller products. The Company's analog product line consists of several families, including power management, linear, mixed-signal, high voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and drivers, safety, security, timing, Universal Serial Bus (USB), ethernet, wireless and other interface products.

CDW CORP (CDW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CDW Corporation is a technology company that is a multi-brand provider of information technology (IT) solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The Company's array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premises and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience and security. The Company's business segments include Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Company's Corporate segment primarily serves the United States private sector business customers. The Small Business segment primarily serves the United States private sector business customers. The Public segment comprises government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions in the United States. The Company's solutions are delivered in physical, virtual and cloud-based environments.

ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. The Company's segments include Banks, Merchants, and Billers. It provides payment solutions to large and mid-size banks globally for retail banking, real time, digital, and other payment services. It supports merchants globally, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 merchants, online-only merchants and the payment service providers, independent selling organizations, value-added resellers, and acquirers who service them. Within the biller segment, it provides electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) services to companies operating in the consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage categories. Its solutions include ACI acquiring, ACI issuing, ACI enterprise payments platform, ACI low value real-time payments, ACI high value real-time payments, ACI omni commerce and others.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVCS INC (FIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes. The Company's segments include Merchant Solutions (Merchant), Banking Solutions (Banking) and Capital Market Solutions (Capital Markets). The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept, authorize and settle electronic payment transactions. The Banking segment is focused on serving financial institutions of with core processing software, transaction processing software and complementary applications and services, many of which interact directly with processing software. The Merchant segment enables merchants to accept, authorize and settle electronic payment transactions. The Capital Markets segment serves global financial services clients offering solutions through applications for recordkeeping, treasury, data and analytics, order management and trading, securities processing, and financing.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

