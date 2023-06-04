Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SABRE CORP (SABR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company. It connects travel suppliers with travel buyers in a travel marketplace. It operates through two segments, namely Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. Its Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace consisting of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to add value for travel suppliers and travel buyers. Its Travel Solutions segment also offers a portfolio of software technology products and solutions, through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery model, to airlines and other travel suppliers and provides industry software solutions that help its customers. The Company's Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. The Company serves approximately 42,000 properties in 177 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

FIVE9 INC (FIVN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Five9 Inc. (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company's purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Five9's solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs). Five9's VCC cloud platform matches each customer interaction with an appropriate agent resource and delivers relevant customer data to the agent in real-time through integration with enterprise applications, such as customer relationship management software, to optimize the customer experience and agent productivity. It provides its solution through a software as a service (SaaS) business model with recurring subscriptions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC (MSI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security. The Company offers land mobile radio communications (LMR), video security and access control and command center software, video security and analytics, supported by managed and support services. Its segments include Products and Systems Integration Segment and Software and Services Segment. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software and Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers. Its Software includes public safety and enterprise Command Center, unified communications applications, certain mobile video equipment, and video software solutions. Its Services includes a range of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC (GPN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Payments Inc. is a payments technology company that delivers software and services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. This segment offerings include authorization, settlement and funding services, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and reporting. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable (GPR) prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MICROSTRATEGY INC (MSTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MicroStrategy Incorporated is an analytics and business intelligence company. The Company is engaged in enterprise analytics software and services. The Company designs, develops, markets and sales its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud subscriptions and related services. Its MicroStrategy Platform is an enterprise analytics software platform, which incorporates a comprehensive suite of software offerings that are packaged and configured to meet customer requirements. The MicroStrategy Platform enables organizations to leverage the value of their data. The platform enables users to connect to, sort and cleanse a range of data. The Company offers a comprehensive set of services to deploy, optimize and maintain their business intelligence platform through its MicroStrategy Support, MicroStrategy Consulting and MicroStrategy Education services and applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

