Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/30/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

APPFOLIO INC (APPF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AppFolio, Inc. is a provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The Company's solutions enable its customers to digitally transform their businesses, automate and streamline critical business operations. AppFolio solutions are designed to meet that need in the real estate industry and assist an increasingly interconnected and growing ecosystem of users, including property managers, property owners, real estate investment managers, rental prospects, residents, and service providers, with critical transactions across the real estate lifecycle, including screening potential tenants, sending and receiving payments and providing insurance-related risk mitigation services. Its solutions include AppFolio's platform, AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Property Manager Plus. The Company also offers a variety of value-added services, including electronic payment services, tenant screening services and insurance.

DIGITAL TURBINE INC (APPS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digital Turbine, Inc. is a provider of independent mobile growth platform that levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company offers end-to-end products and solutions leveraging technology to all participants in the mobile application ecosystem, enabling brand discovery and advertising, user acquisition and engagement, and operational efficiency for advertisers. Its segments include On Device Solutions (ODS) and App Growth Platform (AGP). Its ODS segment consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for device end-users. Its AGP segment consists of Advertising Solutions and Ad Monetization Solutions. Its Advertising Solutions serve two key segments: App Developers, and Brands and Agencies, which enables them to execute targeted mobile campaigns on the Company's direct application inventory.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Q2 HOLDINGS INC (QTWO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a financial experience company. The Company is a provider of secure, cloud-based digital solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies (FinTechs), alternative finance companies (Alt-FIs), and other innovative companies or brands. Its solutions include a portfolio of digital banking solutions; lending solutions; an open technology platform, the Q2 Innovation Studio, which is a portfolio of technologies and programs which can be leveraged to design, develop, and distribute products, services, features, and integrations by enabling a partnership ecosystem on its digital banking platform, and Helix, a comprehensive banking as a service (BaaS) solution, which enables companies to integrate banking products and services into their offerings. Its end-to-end digital lending portfolio allows its FinTech and Alt-FI customers to simplify the end-user experiences of borrowers, accelerate loan decisioning, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

COHU, INC. (COHU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cohu, Inc. is engaged in supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company sells its products, such as semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), semiconductor handlers, interface products, inspection and metrology, data analytics, and spares and kits. ATE is used both for wafer level and device package testing. ATE solutions consist primarily of two platforms: Diamondx, and PAx. Semiconductor handlers are used in conjunction with semiconductor ATE to automate the testing of packaged semiconductor devices. Interface products are comprised of test contactors, probe heads and probe pins. Inspection and metrology are products that provide advanced vision capabilities. Data analytics (DI-Core) is a comprehensive software suite used to optimize its equipment performance. Spares and kits are consumable, non-consumable and spare items.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (LSCC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a low-power programmable solution provider that develops technologies and monetizes through differentiated programmable logic semiconductor products, system solutions, design services and licenses. The Company is focused on solving customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. It is focused on delivering programmable logic products and related solutions based on low power, small size, and ease of use. It also serves its customers with intellectual property (IP) licensing. The Company's product development activities include new products, advanced packaging, existing product enhancements, software development tools, soft IP, and system solutions for high-growth applications, such as Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), fifth generation (5G) infrastructure, platform security and factory automation. It offers field-programmable gate array (FPGA) devices.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

