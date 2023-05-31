Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the United States Government. The Company provides its services for large, complex government projects and offers a range of services with a targeted emphasis on differentiated technology services. The Company is organized as a matrix consisting of two customer-facing operating sectors supported by an enterprise solutions and operations organization. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, information technology (IT) modernization, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, training and simulation, operation and program support services and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers entire IT infrastructure. Its customers include the United States Army, Navy and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. (NSIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides end-to-end digital transformation through a portfolio of solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Its offerings in North America and certain countries in EMEA and APAC include hardware, software, and services, including cloud solutions. The Company's offerings in the remainder of its EMEA and APAC segments consist of software and certain software-related services and cloud solutions. The Company's service offerings include software maintenance, vendor direct support services contracts, cloud / software-as-a-service offerings, insight delivered services, one-call support service contracts, and third-party provided services. The Company's software maintenance agreements provide its clients with the right to obtain any software upgrades, bug fixes and help desks and other support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PLEXUS CORP. (PLXS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plexus Corp. is specialized in providing design and development, supply chain solutions, new product introduction, manufacturing and aftermarket services. The Company offers solutions to industrial, healthcare/life sciences and aerospace/defense market sectors by comprehensive solutions throughout the products lifecycle. Its segments include Americas (AMER), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. Its design and development services include user-centered design (UCD), mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, quality and compliance engineering. Its supply chain services include design for supply chain, supply chain risk management, actionable analytics and managing global, and others. Its new product introduction includes test engineering, rapid prototyping and transition management. Its aftermarket services include depot repair, service parts logistics management, order management, distribution, warehousing, managed logistics & reverse logistics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (NSSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NAPCO) manufactures and designs electronic security devices, cellular communication services and school safety solutions. The Company offers a diversified array of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. The products are used by commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold worldwide to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. It manufactures and markets various products for alarm systems, which include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors. It also manufactures a variety of door locking devices including microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card reader and bio-metric operation, door alarms, door locks and bolt locks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CTS CORPORATION (CTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CTS Corporation is a global manufacturer of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a line of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. The Company operates manufacturing facilities located throughout North America, Asia and Europe and serves various markets globally. The Company's products consist principally of sensors and actuators used in passenger or commercial vehicles, connectivity components used in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets, and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

