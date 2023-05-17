Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. (ADI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Analog Devices, Inc. is a semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), software and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technologies. Its products include data converters, amplifiers, power management, radio frequency (RF) ICs, edge processors and other sensors. The Company's ICs are designed to address a range of real-world signal-processing applications. Its IC product portfolio includes both general-purpose products used by a range of customers and applications, as well as application-specific products designed for specific target markets. The Company's product offerings include more than 75,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) that can be aggregated into various general categories, such as analog and mixed-signal, power management and reference, amplifiers/RF and microwave, sensors and actuators, and digital signal processing and system products (DSPs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

ADI Guru Analysis

ADI Fundamental Analysis

SEMTECH CORP (SMTC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semtech Corporation is a provider of high-performance semiconductors, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity services. The Company's segments include Signal Integrity, Advanced Protection and Sensing, IoT System, and IoT Connected Services. Signal Integrity segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in a variety of infrastructure and industrial applications. Advanced Protection and Sensing segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-performance protection devices, which are often referred to as transient voltage suppressors (TVS) and specialized sensing products. IoT System segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in a variety of industrial, medical and communications applications. IoT Connected Services segment designs, develops, operates, and markets a portfolio of connected services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEMTECH CORP

SMTC Guru Analysis

SMTC Fundamental Analysis

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Incorporated is a provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The Company's product portfolio is a combination of hardware, software and services. Its synergistic product portfolio empowers disruptive growth trends, including fifth generation, data centers, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of things and edge computing, advanced driver assist systems and autonomous driving, and electric vehicles. It operates through two segments. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. Its solutions serve approximately 124,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications, and computing markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC

MCHP Guru Analysis

MCHP Fundamental Analysis

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. (IBM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a provider of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), and business services. It provides integrated solutions and products that use data, information technology in industries and business processes. Its segments include Software, Consulting, Infrastructure and Financing. Software segment comprises two business areas: Hybrid Platform & Solutions, which includes software to help clients operate, manage and optimize their IT resources and business processes within hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and transaction processing, which includes software that supports clients' mission-critical, on-premises workloads in industries such as banking, airlines and retail. Consulting segment is engaged in business transformation, technology consulting and application operations. Infrastructure segment is engaged in hybrid infrastructure and infrastructure support. Financing segment is engaged in client financing and commercial financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.

IBM Guru Analysis

IBM Fundamental Analysis

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC (CDNS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is an electronic system designing company. The Company's Custom IC Design and Simulation offerings are used by its customers to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory and radio frequency (RF) designs. Its Digital IC Design and Signoff solutions are used to create logical representations of a digital circuit or an integrated circuit (IC) that can be verified for correctness prior to implementation. The Company's Functional Verification products are used by its customers to verify that the circuitry or the software they have designed is consistent with the functional specification. Its IP offerings consist of pre-verified, customizable functional blocks. Its System Design and Analysis offerings are used by its customers to develop printed circuit boards (PCBs) and advanced IC packages and to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal and other multi-physics effects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC

CDNS Guru Analysis

CDNS Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.