Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is an end-to-end technology provider that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports a range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Company's customers' digital transformation with solutions that address the fundamental shift to multi-cloud environments, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. The Company's storage portfolio includes traditional as well as next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyperconverged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. This segment also offers attached software, peripherals, and services. The CSG segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of branded hardware and branded peripherals, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation (KLA) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of device manufacturing, inspection and metrology products and related service, software and other offerings support research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (IC), wafers and reticles. It also offers technologically advanced, yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions to address various manufacturing stages of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), Flat Panel Displays (FPD), Specialty Semiconductor Devices (SD) and other electronic components. Its segment includes Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection, and Other. The Semiconductor Process Control segment provides a portfolio of inspection, metrology and data analytics products as well as related service offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KLA CORP

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP) is The Netherlands-based holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal analog-digital (mixed A/D) and standard product solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, industrial & Internet of Things (IoT), wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing. It engages with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company sells products in all geographic regions and countries: China, USA, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Germany, The Netherlands, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. (ADI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Analog Devices, Inc. is a semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), software and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technologies. Its products include data converters, amplifiers, power management, radio frequency (RF) ICs, edge processors and other sensors. The Company's ICs are designed to address a range of real-world signal-processing applications. Its IC product portfolio includes both general-purpose products used by a range of customers and applications, as well as application-specific products designed for specific target markets. The Company's product offerings include more than 75,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) that can be aggregated into various general categories, such as analog and mixed-signal, power management and reference, amplifiers/RF and microwave, sensors and actuators, and digital signal processing and system products (DSPs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Incorporated is a provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The Company's product portfolio is a combination of hardware, software and services. Its synergistic product portfolio empowers disruptive growth trends, including fifth generation, data centers, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of things and edge computing, advanced driver assist systems and autonomous driving, and electric vehicles. It operates through two segments. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. Its solutions serve approximately 124,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications, and computing markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

