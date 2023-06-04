Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Inc is a provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. It is engaged in selling its semiconductor products to distributors and non-distributor customers (direct customers). It operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. The semiconductor products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets mixed-signal microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. It offers a range of general purpose mixed-signal microcontroller products. The Company's analog product line consists of several families, including power management, linear, mixed-signal, high voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and drivers, safety, security, timing, Universal Serial Bus (USB), ethernet, wireless and other interface products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

ADTRAN HOLDINGS INC (ADTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions segment, which includes hardware and software products, and Services & Support segment, which includes a portfolio of network design and implementation services, support services and cloud-hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. The two segments span across Subscriber Solutions, Access & Aggregation Solutions, and Optical Networking Solutions. Its Subscriber Solutions portfolio is used by service providers to terminate their access services infrastructure at the customer's premises. Access & Aggregation Solutions are solutions that are used by communications service providers to connect subscribers. Optical Networking Solutions are used by communications service providers, Internet content providers and large enterprises to securely interconnect metro and regional networks over fiber.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

AUTODESK INC (ADSK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autodesk, Inc. is engaged in three-dimensional (3D) design, engineering and entertainment technology solutions, spanning architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment. Its product offerings are focused on four primary product families: Architecture, Engineering and Construction, AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing, and Media and Entertainment. Its products include AutoCAD Civil 3D; Building Connected; Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection; Autodesk Build; Revit; AutoCAD; AutoCAD LT; Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Solutions; Fusion 360; Product Design and Manufacturing Collection; Inventor; Vault; Media and Entertainment Collection; Maya; ShotGrid, and 3ds Max. Its product development and manufacturing software provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with digital design, engineering, manufacturing, and production solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

VMWARE, INC. (VMW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VMware, Inc. is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps that enables digital with enterprise control. Its multi-cloud portfolio, spanning application modernization, cloud management, cloud infrastructure, networking, security and anywhere workspaces, forms a digital foundation on which customers can build, run, manage, connect and protect their workloads. The Company's products within its application modernization portfolio include Tanzu Application Platform, Tanzu Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition and Tanzu Labs. Its cloud management products help customers manage multi-cloud environments running a range of workloads, including virtual machines and containers. Its cloud infrastructure solutions include infrastructure products and services that enable customers to run enterprise applications anywhere with a consistent infrastructure and operating model from on-premises data centers to the cloud and to the edge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP) is The Netherlands-based holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal analog-digital (mixed A/D) and standard product solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, industrial & Internet of Things (IoT), wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing. It engages with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company sells products in all geographic regions and countries: China, USA, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Germany, The Netherlands, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

