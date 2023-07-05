Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENTEGRIS INC (ENTG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entegris, Inc. is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other technology industries. The Company operates through four segments: Microcontamination Control (MC), Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS) Division. Its MC segment offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid and gaseous chemistries. Its SCEM segment provides high-performance process chemistries, gases and materials, and materials delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. Its APS segment provides chemical mechanical planarization solutions, advanced materials and high-purity wet chemicals, including chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, pads, formulated cleaners and other electronic chemicals. Its AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. The Company's products allow its customers to connect twice as many homes in their Fiber to the Home (FTTH) builds by using fewer resources. The Company operates through two segments: Clearfield and Nestor Cables. Its Clearfield segment designs, manufactures and sells fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. This segment also provides contract manufacturing services to its customers for build-to-print services. which include OEM requiring copper and fiber cable assemblies built to their specifications. Its Nestor Cables segment designs, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper telecommunication cables and equipment. The Company's products include FieldSmart, WaveSmart, Active Cabinets, Nestor Optimus, FieldShield, and fiber and copper assemblies. FieldSmart is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

SHOPIFY INC (US) (SHOP) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shopify Inc. is a provider of Internet infrastructure for commerce, offering tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business. The Company's software enables merchants to run their business across all their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces. The Shopify platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all their sales channels and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing, all from one integrated back office. The Shopify application program interface (API) is developed to support custom storefronts that let merchants sell anywhere. It enables businesses in more than 175 countries, and it offers various brands, such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Tupperware, FTD, Netflix, and FIGS, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

SYNOPSYS INC (SNPS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synopsys, Inc. offers electronic design automation (EDA) software that it uses to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The Company provides software and hardware used to validate the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on them. It provides technical services and support to help its customers develop advanced chips and electronic systems. These products and services are part of its Design Automation segment. It offers semiconductor intellectual property (IP) products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves. These products and services are part of its Design IP segment. It is a provider of software tools and services that improve the security, quality and compliance of software in various industries, such as electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy and industrials. These tools and services are part of its Software Integrity segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EBIX INC (EBIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ebix, Inc. is a provider of on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance and healthcare industries. In the insurance sector, the Company's main focus is to develop and deploy globally a variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (CRM), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance. The Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio of software and services consists of domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, and lending and wealth management in India and other primarily Southeast Asian markets. It operates India's airport Forex business, with operations in approximately 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

