Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CLOUDFLARE INC (NET) is a large-cap stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cloudflare, Inc. is a global cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in all geographies. The Company's network serves as a scalable, unified control plane to deliver security, performance, and reliability across on-premise, hybrid, cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. Its integrated suite of products consists of solutions for an organization's external-facing infrastructure, such as Websites, applications, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to deliver security, performance, and reliability; solutions to serve an organization's internal resources, such as Internal networks and devices; developer-based solutions, and consumer offerings. Its security products include Web Application Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), API Gateway, SSL/TLS Encryption, and Secure Origin Connection. Its performance products include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, Content Optimization, and Others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CHORD ENERGY CORP (CHRD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with assets in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It has approximately 963,009 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin, of which approximately 99% is held by production. It focuses on the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. It has approximately 3,583 gross (2,742.8 net) operating producing wells, including 2,558.6 net operated producing wells in the Williston Basin. Its working interest for producing wells averaged 46% in total and 77% in the wells it operates. The Company has an average daily production of 119,785 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), including average daily production of 171,880 net Boepd with crude oil production of approximately 95,992 barrels of oil per day (Bopd).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP (NATI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers modular hardware and open, flexible software systems, to support organizations evolving test and measurement needs. The Company offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, systems and data management, modular hardware. NI provides a range of software tools for programming automated test and automated measurement applications, including NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI, NI Measurement Studio, NI TestStand, NI VeriStand, Flexlogger, NI InsightCM Enterprise, NI DIAdem, NI SystemLink and NI Optimal Plus. The Company also offers software maintenance services, hardware services and maintenance and training certification. The Company serves software connected systems in the semiconductor and electronics, transportation and aerospace, defense, and government (ADG) industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FORTINET INC (FTNT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortinet, Inc. is engaged in offering cybersecurity and networking solutions. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a variety of organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations and small businesses. The Company's product offerings consist of its core platform network security products and its enhanced platform technology products, which are offered in a range of forms spanning physical appliances, virtual appliances, software, and cloud-hosted services. Its Secure Networking solutions enable the convergence of networking and security across all edges to provide next generation firewall, software-defined wide area network (SD- WAN), and secure access service edge (SASE). Its Zero Trust Access solutions enable customers to know and control who and what is on their network. Its FortiGuard security services counter threats in real time with artificial intelligence-powered, coordinated protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION (BAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to United States (US) and international governments, major corporations, and not-for-profit organizations. Its analytics service offering focuses on providing solutions the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), such as machine learning (ML), deep learning, data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and emerging areas, such as quantum computing. Its consulting service offering focuses on the talent and expertise needed to solve client problems and develop mission-oriented solutions for specific domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations through new approaches. Its engineering solutions deliver engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

