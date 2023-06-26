Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/26/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

AVNET INC (AVT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avnet, Inc. is a global technology distributor and solutions company. The Company markets, sells, and distributes electronic components from electronic component manufacturers, including semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, and other integrated and embedded components. The Company's primary operating groups include Electronic Components (EC) and Farnell. EC serves a variety of markets ranging from automotive to medical to defense and aerospace. EC also offers an array of customer support options throughout the entire product lifecycle, including turnkey and customized design, supply chain, new product introduction, programming, logistics and post-sales services. The Farnell operating group primarily supports lower-volume customers and distributes a portfolio of kits, tools, electronic components, industrial automation components, and test and measurement products to both engineers and entrepreneurs, primarily through an e-commerce channel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies. The Company's segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), and Intel Foundry Services (IFS). The CCG segment is focused on long-term operating system, system architecture, hardware, and application integration that enable PC experiences. Its DCAI segment offers workload-optimized solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers. Its NEX segment helps networks and edge compute systems from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud-native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment provides driving assistance and self-driving solutions. AXG segment delivers products and technologies to its customers to solve computational problems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC (TXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Company's Analog segment product lines include Power and Signal Chain. Power includes products that help customers manage power in electronic systems. Its broad portfolio is designed to manage power requirements across different voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, direct current (DC)/DC switching regulators, alternating current (AC)/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references and lighting products. Signal Chain includes products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control. The Embedded Processing segment includes microcontrollers, digital signal processors (DSPs), and applications processors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC (BHE) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is engaged in product design and engineering services and technology solutions. It offers a wide range of design, engineering, automation, test, manufacturing, and fulfillment solutions that support its customers' products from initial concept and design through prototyping, design validation, testing, volume production, distribution and aftermarket support. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the Americas, Asia and Europe to serve its customers. The Company serves various sectors, including aerospace and defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap), next-generation communications and advanced computing. Its design and engineering services and technology solutions include new product design, prototype, testing and related engineering services, custom testing and automation equipment design and build services. Its manufacturing services include electronics manufacturing and testing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DIODES INC (DIOD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The Company serves various markets, including the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), general-purpose processor (GPP) bridges, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors; and power management devices, including light-emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)- direct current (DC) converters, and controllers. The Company also provides direct current (DC)- DC switching and linear voltage regulators, voltage references along with special-function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

