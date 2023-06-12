Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/12/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PAYCHEX, INC. (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a human capital management software and services company. It offers integrated solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits and insurance services for small-to-medium-sized businesses. Its solutions bring together payroll and HCM software with HR and compliance expertise, along with flexible, personalized, and technology-enabled service capabilities. Clients have the option of making payroll online using its software as a service (SaaS) technology, outsourcing to its payroll specialists, or using a combination of those solutions. Payroll is then integrated with HCM software modules for clients who have more complex HR needs. It also provides comprehensive HR outsourcing through its administrative services organization and PEO solutions. Paychex Flex is its HCM SaaS platform that unites HR, payroll, time and attendance. Paychex Flex helps clients manage the employee life cycle from recruiting and hiring to retirement, providing an integrated suite of solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PAYCHEX, INC.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP (CTSH) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services (FS), Health Sciences (HS), Products and Resources (P&R), and Communications, Media and Technology (CMT). The FS segment includes banking, capital markets, payments and insurance companies. The HS segment consists of healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. The P&R segment includes manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy, and utility services. The CMT segment includes global communications, media and entertainment, education, information services and technology companies. Its services include digital services and solutions, consulting, application development, systems integration, quality engineering and assurance, application maintenance, infrastructure and security.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP

ENTEGRIS INC (ENTG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entegris, Inc. is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other technology industries. The Company operates through four segments: Microcontamination Control (MC), Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS) Division. Its MC segment offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid and gaseous chemistries. Its SCEM segment provides high-performance process chemistries, gases and materials, and materials delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. Its APS segment provides chemical mechanical planarization solutions, advanced materials and high-purity wet chemicals, including chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, pads, formulated cleaners and other electronic chemicals. Its AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers and other substrates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENTEGRIS INC

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC (SWKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company's analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, across new applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment, and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It operates engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service facilities throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The Company offers a range of products, such as Amplifiers, Antenna Tuners, Attenuators, Automotive Tuners and Digital Radios, Circulators/Isolators, Wireless ASoC, Demodulators, Detectors, Digital Power Isolators, Diodes, Directional Couplers, Diversity Receive Modules, Filters, Front-end Modules, Hybrid, Low-Noise Amplifiers, Modulators, Optocouplers/Optoisolators, Phase Locked Loops, Phase Shifters, Power Dividers/Combiners, Receivers, and Switches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC (MPWR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a fabless company that provides semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. The Company operates through one segment that includes the design, development, marketing and sale of semiconductor-based power electronic solutions for the storage and computing, enterprise data, automotive, industrial, communications and consumer markets. Its product families include Direct Current (DC) to DC Products and Lighting Control Products. Its DC to DC integrated circuits (ICs) are used to convert and control voltages within a range of electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications and medical equipment. Lighting control ICs are used in backlighting and general illumination products. Lighting control ICs for backlighting are used in systems that provide the light source for liquid crystal display (LCD) panels found in computers, monitors, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

