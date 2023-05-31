Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. (AEIS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. provides highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions to its global customers. The Company design, manufacture, sell and support precision power products that transform, refine, and modify the raw electrical power coming from either the utility or the building facility and convert it into various types of highly controllable, usable power that is predictable, repeatable, and customizable to meet the necessary requirements for powering a range of complex equipment. Its power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a range of industries, including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking, and telecommunications. The Company also supplies related sensing, controls, and instrumentation products primarily for advanced measurement and calibration of power and temperature for multiple industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

AEIS Guru Analysis

AEIS Fundamental Analysis

CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. (CRUS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cirrus Logic, Inc. is engaged in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. The Company's product line categories are Audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS). It is a supplier of low-power, low-latency, high-precision audio components that are used in a variety of applications, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, virtual reality/augmented reality headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems and professional audio systems. Its Audio Products include boosted amplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters, and standalone digital signal processors. The Company's HPMS Products include camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, battery, and power integrated circuits (ICs). Additionally, the Company's SoundClear technology consists of a broad portfolio of tools, software and algorithms that help to differentiate its customers' products by improving the user experience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIRRUS LOGIC, INC.

CRUS Guru Analysis

CRUS Fundamental Analysis

LITTELFUSE INC (LFUS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LITTELFUSE INC

LFUS Guru Analysis

LFUS Fundamental Analysis

METHODE ELECTRONICS INC (MEI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Methode Electronics, Inc. is a supplier of custom engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The Company operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated busbars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, such as its PowerRail solution, high-current low-voltage flexible power cabling systems and powder-coated busbars. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper-based transceivers and user interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of its medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, with its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of METHODE ELECTRONICS INC

MEI Guru Analysis

MEI Fundamental Analysis

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (USA) (LOGI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Logitech International S.A. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors. The Company's retail network across the world includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers and online merchants. Its music solutions are focused primarily on mobile speakers, including its UE BOOM family of mobile wireless speakers, its Jaybird wireless audio wearables for sports and active lifestyles, and its custom in-ear headphones. It offers a range of gaming gear for gamers, including mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads and steering wheels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (USA)

LOGI Guru Analysis

LOGI Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.