Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVIDIA Corporation accelerates computing to help solve the computational problems. The Company has two segments. The Compute & Networking segment includes its data center accelerated computing platform; networking; automotive artificial intelligence (AI) cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements and autonomous vehicle solutions; electric vehicle computing platforms; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software; and cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP). The Graphics segment includes GeForce GPUs for gaming and personal computers (PCs), the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU (vGPU), software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and omniverse enterprise software for building and operating metaverse and three-dimensional Internet applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (ON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ON Semiconductor Corporation provides intelligent sensing and power solutions. The Company's segments include the Power Solutions Group (PSG), the Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) and the Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers a range of analog, discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, application specific standard products (ASSPs) and application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), radio frequency (RF) and integrated power solutions for a base of end-users in different end-markets. The Company's ISG segment designs and develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including Silicon photomultipliers (SiPM) and Single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a base of end-users in the different end-markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ZIFF DAVIS INC (ZD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and Internet company. The Company's portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Its segments include Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools and services to consumers and businesses. It operates a portfolio of Web properties and apps which includes IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and among others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment provide cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses, including cybersecurity, privacy and marketing technology. Its Digital Media properties and services include five primary platforms, such as technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, and health and wellness.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. (AMD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor company. The Company operates through four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded. The Data Center segment includes server central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs), data processing units (DPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and adaptive system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for data centers. The Client segment includes CPUs, accelerated processing units (APUs) that integrate microprocessors and GPUs (APUs), and chipsets for desktop and notebook personal computers. The Gaming segment includes discrete GPUs, semi-custom SoC products and development services. The Embedded segment, which primarily includes embedded CPUs and GPUs, FPGAs, and adaptive SoC products. The Company's CPUs for desktop platforms include the AMD Ryzen and AMD Athlon series processors. Its mobile APUs include AMD Ryzen and AMD Athlon mobile processors for the commercial and consumer markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

MICROSOFT CORP (MSFT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. Its segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of products and services in its portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services, spanning a variety of devices and platforms. This segment includes Office Consumer, LinkedIn, Dynamics business solutions, and Office Commercial. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of its public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services. This segment includes server products and cloud services, and enterprise services. The More Personal Computing segment consists of products and services, such as Windows, devices, gaming, and search and news advertising.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

