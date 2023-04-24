Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TERADYNE INC (TER) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teradyne, Inc. is a global supplier of automated test equipment and robotics solutions. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems, which are used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems. The Company's segments include Semiconductor Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor test products and services; System Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for storage and system level test, defense/aerospace instrumentation test, and circuit-board test; Wireless Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of wireless test products and services, and Robotics segment, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots and advanced robotic control software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TERADYNE INC

TER Guru Analysis

TER Fundamental Analysis

ANSYS, INC. (ANSS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ANSYS, Inc. develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students. The Company caters to a range of industries and academia, including high-tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, industrial equipment, materials and chemicals, consumer products, healthcare, and construction. The Company's solutions enable users to analyze designs on-premises and/or via the cloud, providing a common platform for product development, from design concept to final-stage testing, validation and deployment. The Company distributes its suite of simulation technologies through direct sales offices and a network of independent resellers and distributors. Its product portfolio consists of ANSYS Workbench, Structures, Fluids, Electronics, Semiconductors, Multiphysics, Embedded Software, Systems, Three-Dimensional (3D) Design, and Optical. Its structural analysis product offers simulation tools for product design and optimization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANSYS, INC.

ANSS Guru Analysis

ANSS Fundamental Analysis

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC (SMCI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Super Micro Computer, Inc. is a global technology company. The Company provides Silicon Valley-based accelerated compute platforms that are application-optimized server and storage systems for various markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. The Company's solutions include artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise applications and data analytics, data management, cloud and virtualization, 5G, edge computing and Internet of things (IoT), and hyperscale infrastructure. The Company also provides global support and services to help customers install, upgrade, and maintain their computing infrastructure. The Company offers an array of products which include servers and storage, building blocks, IoT and embedded, networking, and workstations and gaming products. The Company operates in United States, Asia and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC

SMCI Guru Analysis

SMCI Fundamental Analysis

ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and enterprises. The Company cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. Its cognitive single-tier Spline campus network extends EOS across the data center and campus wired and wireless workspace. The Company's CloudVision is a network-wide approach for workload orchestration and automation, leverages EOS and Cognitive WiFi features, to deliver cloud networking solutions to its enterprise customers. The Company sells its products through both its direct sales force and its channel partners. Its end customers span a range of industries and include large Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies and other cloud service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARISTA NETWORKS INC

ANET Guru Analysis

ANET Fundamental Analysis

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC (ADP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a global technology company engaged in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Its Employer Services segment serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of technology-based HCM solutions, including its cloud-based platforms, and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions (other than PEO) solutions. Its offerings include Payroll Services, Benefits Administration, Talent Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Compliance Services, Insurance Services and Retirement Services. Its PEO business, called ADP TotalSource, provides clients with employment administration outsourcing solutions. It serves over 990,000 clients in 140 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC

ADP Guru Analysis

ADP Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.