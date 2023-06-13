Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/13/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TORO CO (TTC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services; turf irrigation systems; landscaping equipment and lighting products; snow and ice management products; agricultural irrigation (ag-irrigation) systems; rental, specialty and underground construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow and ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products. The Residential segment consists of consists of walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

UNION PACIFIC CORP (UNP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). It connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country and maintains coordinated schedules with other rail carriers to move freight to and from the Atlantic Coast, the Pacific Coast, the Southeast, the Southwest, Canada, and Mexico. Its Railroad's diversified business mix includes Bulk, Industrial, and Premium. Its Bulk shipments consist of grain and grain products, fertilizer, food and refrigerated, and coal and renewables. Its Industrial shipments consist of several categories, including construction, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases (LPG), soda ash, and sand. Its Premium shipments include finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers, both domestic and international.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

RELX PLC (ADR) (RELX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RELX PLC is a United Kingdom-based global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Company operates in four market segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal, and Exhibitions. Its Risk segment provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk. Its Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science, and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity and improve decision-making. The Exhibitions segment combines industry expertise with data and digital tools to help customers connect digitally and face-to-face, learn about markets, source products and complete transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

DONALDSON COMPANY INC (DCI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donaldson Company, Inc. provides technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a range of industries and advanced markets. The Company's segments include Mobile Solutions, Industrial Products, and Life Sciences. The Mobile Solutions segment consists of the Off-Road, On-Road and Aftermarket business units. Its products include replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, fuel and lube systems, hydraulic applications and exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators and monitoring systems. The Industrial Solutions segment consists of the Industrial Filtration Solutions (IFS) and Aerospace and Defense business units. The products under IFS business units includes dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines. The Life Sciences segment consists of micro-environment gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage and industrial processes, bioprocessing equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SBM). The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, and compliance. It deliver a suite of HCM services that help its clients administer and manage various human resource (HR)-related needs and functions, such as compensation, benefits, payroll processing, tax credit support, employee data, health insurance, workers' compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) and other employment risk mitigation programs, employee performance management and training, on-boarding and off-boarding, and other transactional HR needs using its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Human Resources Information System (HRIS) technology platforms. The Company offers six vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services, and TriNet Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

