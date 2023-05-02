Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/2/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CUMMINS INC. (CMI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains, and powertrain-related components. The Company's segments include Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and New Power. The Engine segment produces engines and associated parts for sale to customers in on-highway and various off-highway markets. The Components segment sells filtration products, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, electronics, fuel systems, automated transmissions, axles, and suspension systems. The Distribution segment includes wholly owned and partially owned distributorships engaged in wholesaling engines, generator sets and service parts. The Power Systems segment is an integrated power provider, which designs, manufactures, and sells engines for industrial applications, including mining, and oil and gas. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports hydrogen production solutions as well as electrified power systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CUMMINS INC.

CMI Guru Analysis

CMI Fundamental Analysis

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC (FELE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed primarily of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems and related parts and equipment. The Company's segments include Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, water transfer and wastewater. Its Fueling Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. The Distribution segment operates as a collection of wholly owned groundwater distributors known as the Headwater Companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC

FELE Guru Analysis

FELE Fundamental Analysis

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP (JBT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a global technology solutions company and provides services to the food, beverage, and aviation support industry. It operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. Its FoodTech segment provides a range of solutions throughout the food production value chain extending from primary processing through packaging systems for a variety of food and beverage groups, including poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, plant-based meats, juices, and carbonated beverages. Its AeroTech segment supplies customized solutions and services used for applications in the air transportation industry, including airport authorities, airlines, airfreight, ground handling companies, militaries, and defense contractors. It also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers. It operates globally and serves multi-national and regional markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP

JBT Guru Analysis

JBT Fundamental Analysis

REPUBLIC SERVICES INC (RSG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Services, Inc. is a provider of environmental services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. The Company operates through three segments: Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Group 1 is its recycling and solid waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the western United States. Group 2 is its recycling and solid waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western United States and the eastern seaboard of the United States. Group 3 is its environmental solutions business operating primarily in geographic areas located across the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in operating approximately 73 landfill gas-to- energy and other renewable energy projects and has post-closure responsibility for 128 closed landfills.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REPUBLIC SERVICES INC

RSG Guru Analysis

RSG Fundamental Analysis

NV5 GLOBAL INC (NVEE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 49% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions. The Company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. The Company's segments include Infrastructure (INF), Building, Technology & Sciences (BTS) and Geospatial Solutions (GEO). Its INF segment includes the engineering, civil program management, utility services, and construction quality assurance, testing and inspection practices. Its BTS segment includes the Company's environmental health sciences, buildings and program management, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and technology engineering practices. Its GEO segment includes the geospatial solution practices. It also has an interest in KMK Technologies, LLC., which is a provider of technology design and consulting services. The Company also provides owner representation and program management consulting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NV5 GLOBAL INC

NVEE Guru Analysis

NVEE Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.