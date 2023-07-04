Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. The Company's primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. Its asset-based transportation services include two segments: Expedited and Dedicated, both of which transport full trailer loads of freight from origin to destination. Its Expedited segment transports freight over nonroutine routes. Its Dedicated segment provides similar transportation services but does so pursuant to agreements whereby the Company makes its equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. It also offers non-asset based or asset light logistics services through its Managed Freight segment. It offers day-to-day warehouse management services through its Warehousing segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC

PAYCOR HCM INC (PYCR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paycor HCM, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (HCM) software in the United States. The Company offers solutions, such as payroll, human resources (HR) services, talent management, workforce management, benefits administration, reporting and analytics, and other payroll-related services. Its services are generally provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing a cloud-based platform. The Company's solutions target small and medium-sized businesses. The Company's HCM solution automates routine management tasks so frontline leaders can focus on the key elements that drive business performance and employee engagement, such as goal setting, coaching and talent development. The Company's comprehensive suite of solutions enables organizations to streamline administrative workflows and achieve regulatory compliance while serving as the single, secure system of record for employee data.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of PAYCOR HCM INC

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Otis Worldwide Corporation is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company. It serves customers in over 200 countries and territories. It operates in two segments: New Equipment and Service. Through its New Equipment segment, it designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways to customers in residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Company sells its New Equipment units directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors globally. Through its Service segment, the Company performs maintenance and repair services for both its products and those of other manufacturers and provides services to upgrade elevators and escalators. It provides Otis ONE, an Internet of Things (IoT) based solution to connect elevators to OtisLine. Otis also offers a range of passenger experience enhancements, such as eView and Otis eCall.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP

CARRIER GLOBAL CORP (CARR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carrier Global Corp is a provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. It operates through three segments: HVAC; Refrigeration; and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services and solutions to meet the heating, cooling and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. The Refrigeration segment includes transport refrigeration and monitoring products, services and digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal and rail, as well as commercial refrigeration products. Its commercial refrigeration equipment solutions preserve freshness of retail food and beverage. Its Fire & Security segment provides a range of residential, commercial and industrial technologies designed to help protect people and property. Its products include fire, flame, gas, smoke and carbon monoxide detection, fire extinguishers, intruder alarms, and electronic controls.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARRIER GLOBAL CORP

NIKOLA CORP (NKLA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nikola Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen-electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions. The Company is also a technology integrator that is engaged in developing energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units: Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit is engaged in developing and commercializing battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sectors. The Energy business unit is focused on developing and constructing a hydrogen fueling ecosystem and providing BEV charging support to meet anticipated fuel demand for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The Company's principal vehicle offerings include Nikola Tre BEV and Nikola Tre FCEV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of NIKOLA CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

