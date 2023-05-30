Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/30/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (HLIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helios Technologies, Inc. provides highly engineered motion control and electronic control technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. The Company operates through two segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, quick-release couplings, as well as engineers hydraulic solutions and in some cases complete systems. The Hydraulics segment sells products under the Sun Hydraulics, Faster, Custom Fluidpower, Seungwon, NEM, Taimi, Daman and Schultes brands. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic control systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial, mobile, recreational and health and wellness. The Electronics segment sells products under the Enovation Controls, Murphy, Zero Off, HCT, Balboa Water Group and Joyonway brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRA International, Inc. is a consulting services firm that applies analytical techniques and industry knowledge to engagements for a range of clients. The Company offers services in two areas, litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides consulting services to corporate clients and attorneys in a range of litigation and regulatory proceedings, providing research and analysis, testimony, and comprehensive support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in all areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations. Its management consulting services include strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The Company primarily operates in Americas, Europe, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC (FELE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed primarily of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems and related parts and equipment. The Company's segments include Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, water transfer and wastewater. Its Fueling Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. The Distribution segment operates as a collection of wholly owned groundwater distributors known as the Headwater Companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. The Company's primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. Its asset-based transportation services include two segments: Expedited and Dedicated, both of which transport full trailer loads of freight from origin to destination. Its Expedited segment transports freight over nonroutine routes. Its Dedicated segment provides similar transportation services but does so pursuant to agreements whereby the Company makes its equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. It also offers non-asset based or asset light logistics services through its Managed Freight segment. It offers day-to-day warehouse management services through its Warehousing segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment. It conducts its business through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. AAON Oklahoma segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services standard, semi-custom, and custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, designs and produces controls solutions for all of its HVAC units, and sells retail parts to customers through its two retail part stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as online. AAON Coil Products segment designs and manufactures a selection of its standard, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems. BASX segment provides product development design and manufacturing of custom engineered air handling systems, including data center cooling solutions, cleanroom HVAC systems, commercial/industrial HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Additionally, BASX designs and manufactures cleanroom environmental control systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AAON INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

