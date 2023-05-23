Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/23/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC. (FIX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical contracting services. The Company operates through two segments: mechanical and electrical. The Company's mechanical segment principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. This segment also installs connecting and distribution elements, such as piping and ducting. The Company's electrical segment includes installation and servicing of electrical systems. The Company builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems throughout its approximately 42 operating units with 169 locations in 128 cities throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the commercial, industrial and institutional MEP markets and perform its services in industrial, healthcare, education, office, technology, retail and government facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

FIX Guru Analysis

FIX Fundamental Analysis

KADANT INC. (KAI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems. The Company operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment includes custom-engineered products, systems, and technologies that control the flow of fluids used in industrial and commercial applications. Its primary products include rotary sealing devices, steam systems, expansion joints, doctor systems, roll and fabric cleaning devices, and filtration and fiber recovery systems. The Industrial Processing segment includes equipment, machinery, and technologies used to recycle paper and paperboard and process timber for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products and alternative fuel industries, among others. The Material Handling segment includes products and engineered systems used to handle bulk and discrete materials for secondary processing or transport in the aggregates, mining, food, and waste management industries, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KADANT INC.

KAI Guru Analysis

KAI Fundamental Analysis

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. Its segments include Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) and Werner Logistics. The TTS segment consists of two operating units, Dedicated and One-Way Truckload. Dedicated unit provides truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, generally for a retail distribution center or manufacturing facility, utilizing either dry vans or specialized trailers. One-Way Truckload has approximately 3,150 trucks. One-Way Truckload unit consists of various operating fleets, such as the medium-to-long-haul van (Van), the expedited, the regional short-haul (Regional) and Temperature Controlled fleet. The Werner Logistics segment includes three operating units that provide non-trucking services to its customers, which include Truckload Logistics, the intermodal and Werner Final Mile (Final Mile).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

WERN Guru Analysis

WERN Fundamental Analysis

HNI CORP (HNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a provider of workplace furnishings and residential building products. The workplace furnishings segment manufactures and markets a line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and social collaborative items. The residential building products segment manufactures and markets a range of gas, wood, electric, and pellet-fueled fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, outdoor fire pits and fire tables, and accessories. Its products are sold primarily through independent dealers, office product distributors, eCommerce retailers, and wholesalers but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, OFM, Respawn, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles and HNI India. It exports select products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Caribbean, Latin America, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HNI CORP

HNI Guru Analysis

HNI Fundamental Analysis

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HSII) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is an advisory firm providing executive search, consulting and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The Company provides its services to a range of clients through the expertise of approximately 460 consultants located in many cities around the world. The Company's service offerings include Executive Search, On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. Executive search firms are generally separated into two broad categories: retained search and contingency search. Its on-demand services provide clients seamless on-demand access to top independent talent, including professionals with deep industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, project-based initiatives. Heidrick Consulting offers its clients groundbreaking approaches to human capital development through a myriad of solutions, ranging from leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

HSII Guru Analysis

HSII Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.