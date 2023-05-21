Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC. (ATSG) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services. It operates through two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc. (CAM) and ACMI Services. The CAM segment includes the leasing of aircraft and aircraft engines. The ACMI Services segment includes the cargo and passenger aircraft flight operations of its three airlines. The Company's ACMI Services segment includes the cargo and passenger aircraft flight operations of its three airline subsidiaries: ABX Air, Inc. (ABX), Air Transport International, Inc. (ATI), and Omni Air International, LLC (OAI). The Company offers an array of complementary solutions ranging from flight and ground operations to aircraft maintenance and overhaul services. It has a total in-service fleet comprised of 111 Boeing aircraft. The Company lease converted freighter aircraft to customers throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Ocean Group Limited is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax and Ultramax vessels. The Company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. Its vessels operate in the spot and time charter markets. The Company owns approximately 81 dry bulk vessels. In addition, it has 11 vessels chartered-in (of which seven and one are chartered in on finance leases and operating leases, respectively from SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) and three chartered in on operating leases from unrelated third parties. Approximately six of the vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and approximately 31 of its vessels are chartered out on index linked rate time charters and the remaining 55 vessels operate in the spot market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LEONARDO DRS INC (DRS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leonardo DRS, Inc. provides advanced defense technology to the United States national security customers and allies around the world. It specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, electric power, and propulsion. It is engaged in developing technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against evolving and emerging threats. Its segments include Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS). The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufactures sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for operational decision making and execution by its customers. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates power conversion, control and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, and transportation and logistics systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three primary segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. Its Construction Industries is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction. Its Resource Industries is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction, and quarry and aggregates. Its Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Caterpillar machines. Its All Other operating segment, which includes activities, such as product management and development, manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AZZ INC (AZZ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AZZ Inc. is a provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a range of end-markets in North America. The Company's segments include: The Metal Coatings segment, which provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other surface coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada; and The Precoat Metals segment provides advanced applications of protective and decorative coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); container; transportation and other end markets. The Company's business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

