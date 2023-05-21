Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ENERGY RECOVERY INC (ERII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Recovery, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions that make industrial processes more sustainable. Its segments include Water and Emerging Technologies. The Water segment includes development, sales and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities. The Emerging Technologies segment includes development, sales and support of activities related to emerging technologies, such as the PX G1300 used in industrial and commercial refrigeration applications. Its solutions are marketed, sold in, or developed for, the fluid-flow and gas markets, such as seawater and industrial wastewater desalination, chemical processing and refrigeration systems, under the trademarks ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger (PX), Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold. The PX Pressure Exchanger energy recovery device is a contributor to the advancement of the seawater reverse osmosis desalination (SWRO) process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENERGY RECOVERY INC

ERII Guru Analysis

ERII Fundamental Analysis

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP (DOOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masonite International Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors. It provides interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. The Company operates approximately 59 manufacturing and distribution facilities in seven countries in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: North American Residential, Europe and Architectural. The North American Residential segment is focused on providing interior doors from wood and recycled wood fibers and energy-efficient, durable exterior doors in a wide array of designs, materials, and sizes. The Europe segment is a provider of interior doors from recycled wood fibers and energy-efficient, durable exterior doors to the United Kingdom market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP

DOOR Guru Analysis

DOOR Fundamental Analysis

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC (THR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries. The Company operates through four segments based on four geographic countries or regions: United States and Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It offers a range of heat tracing solutions for maintaining pipe, vessel, and foundation temperatures in industrial and hazardous locations, as well as in commercial applications, which includes software automated engineering design services, heat tracing products, monitoring systems, construction services, and maintenance services. It also offers tubing bundle solutions, including bundle design services, heated and insulated sample lines for process control and instrumentation. It also provides industrial process heating solutions focused on heating and filtration for industrial and hazardous area applications, which are sold under its Thermon Heating Solutions brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC

THR Guru Analysis

THR Fundamental Analysis

CIMPRESS PLC (CMPR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimpress plc is involved in mass customization, via which it delivers large volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, writing instruments, packaging, apparel and other categories. The company has five segments. Vista segment includes Vista brand, which is the parent brand of VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, and Vista Corporate Solutions, which together represent a full-service design, digital and print solution. PrintBrothers segment includes its druck.at, Printdeal, and WIRmachenDRUCK businesses. The Print Group segment includes its Easyflyer, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, and Tradeprint businesses. National Pen segment includes the global operations of its National Pen business, which manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparel and gifts. All Other Businesses segment includes a collection of businesses grouped together based on materiality.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIMPRESS PLC

CMPR Guru Analysis

CMPR Fundamental Analysis

API GROUP CORP (APG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APi Group Corporation is a business services provider of safety and specialty services in approximately 500 locations worldwide. The Company operates through two segments. Safety Services segment provides safety services in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The segment is focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The work performed within this segment spans across industries and facilities and includes commercial, education, healthcare, high tech, industrial, and special-hazard settings. Specialty Services segment provides a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure, such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer and telecommunications infrastructure. The segment's services include engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of API GROUP CORP

APG Guru Analysis

APG Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.