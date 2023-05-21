Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP (PH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment. The Aerospace Systems segment produces hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic and electro-mechanical systems and components, which are utilized on domestic commercial, military and general aviation aircraft and also perform a role in naval vessels and land-based weapons systems. Its Aerospace Systems segment serves original equipment and maintenance, repair and overhaul customers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SIEMENS AG (ADR) (SIEGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, healthcare. It operates through following segments: Digital Industries, which offer products and system solutions for automation used in discrete and process industries; Smart Infrastructure, which supplies and connects energy systems and building technologies; Mobility, which combines all businesses in the area of passenger and freight transportation; Healthcare, which supplies technology to the healthcare industry and engages in diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics; Financial Services (SFS), which offers leasing solutions and equipment, project and structured financing in the form of debt and equity investments.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PGT INNOVATIONS INC (PGTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, garage doors, and fully customizable overhead garage doors. The Company manufactures diverse lines of products, intended to appeal to different segments of the market, at different price-points, including high-end, luxury, premium and mass-custom fully customizable aluminum and vinyl windows and doors and porch enclosure products, targeting both the residential repair and remodeling and new construction end markets. The Company's geographic segments include Southeast segment and the Western segment. It markets its impact-resistant products under five recognized brands, such as PGT Custom Windows & Doors, CGI Windows and Doors, WinDoor, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Eco Enterprises, Inc. The Company also markets a line of window and door products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces under the two brands of Western Window Systems and Anlin. It also includes Eze-Breeze and Martin Door brands.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC (AWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. Its products primarily include mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum and felt. It also manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. The Company has two segments. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems. Ceiling products are sold to resale distributors, ceiling systems contractors and wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. Architectural Specialties segment produces, designs and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. These products are available in metal, felt and wood, in addition to various colors, shapes and designs. Its products offer various performance attributes, such as acoustical control, rated fire and other.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

JELD-WEN HOLDING INC (JELD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is a global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products. It designs and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, windows, and other building products for use in the new construction and repair-and-remodel (R&R) of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The Company's segments include North America, Europe, and Australasia. The North America segment markets residential doors and windows in the United States and Canada. The Europe segment markets residential and non-residential doors in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. The Australasia segment markets residential doors and windows in Australia. The Company's brands include JELD-WEN worldwide; LaCantina and VPI in North America; Swedoor and DANA in Europe; and Corinthian, Stegbar and Breezway in Australasia. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, individual contractors, and consumers.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

