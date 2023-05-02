Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/2/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (AMOT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace & defense. It sells to markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Its products and solutions include nano-precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active and passive filters for power quality and harmonic issues, industrial safety rated input/output Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. Its products and solutions are used in factory automation, specialty equipment, commercial building equipment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

AMOT Guru Analysis

AMOT Fundamental Analysis

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted and underground networks for energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication and other similar industries. It provides formed wire solutions, connectors, fiber optic and copper splice closures, solar hardware mounting applications, and electric vehicle charging station foundations. Its products include energy products, communications products, and special industry products. The energy products are used for supporting, protecting, terminating and splicing transmission and distribution lines as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations. The communications products include rugged outside plant (OSP) closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks. The special industry products include hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, and interior/exterior connectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

PLPC Guru Analysis

PLPC Fundamental Analysis

PACCAR INC (PCAR) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture, and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. PACCAR's trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Company also designs and manufactures diesel engines, primarily for use in the Company's trucks, at its facilities in Columbus, Mississippi; Eindhoven, the Netherlands; and Ponta Grossa, Brazil. The Parts segment includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment includes finance and leasing products and services provided to customers and dealers. The Company operates in approximately 26 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and South America. It also conducts full-service leasing operations in North America, Germany, and Australia under the PacLease trade name.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PACCAR INC

PCAR Guru Analysis

PCAR Fundamental Analysis

GATX CORPORATION (GATX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and India. The Company owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. The Company operates through three business segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. Rail North America primarily provides railcars leases service under which it maintains the railcars, pays ad valorem taxes and insurance and provides other ancillary services. Rail International segment operates in Europe (GATX Rail Europe or GRE), India (Rail India), and Russia (Rail Russia). GRE primarily leases railcars to customers throughout Europe. The Portfolio Management segment is composed of the Company's ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines and GATX Engine Leasing (GEL), its wholly owned aircraft spare engine leasing business. Its rail customers primarily operate in the petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GATX CORPORATION

GATX Guru Analysis

GATX Fundamental Analysis

GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC (GBX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It is a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges. It offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railcar owners or other users of railcars. It operates in three segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, conventional railcars, automotive railcar products, and marine vessels. The Maintenance Services segment performs wheel and axle servicing, railcar maintenance and produces a variety of parts for the rail industry in North America. The Leasing & Management Services segment operate railcar leasing business in North America and offers management services, such as software and services that include railcar maintenance management, fleet logistics and railcar accounting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC

GBX Guru Analysis

GBX Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.