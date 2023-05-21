Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 5/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company operates through two segments: general rentals and specialty. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The general rentals segment's customers include construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities and homeowners. The Company's specialty segment includes the rental of specialty construction products, such as trench safety equipment; power and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; fluid solutions equipment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. The specialty segment's customers include construction companies engaged in infrastructure projects, municipalities and industrial companies. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Its subsidiary is United Rentals (North America), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED RENTALS, INC.

ARCOSA INC (ACA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcosa, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with brands serving construction, engineered structure, and transportation markets in North America. The Company's segments are Construction Products, Engineered Structures and Transportation Products. Its Construction Products segment produces and sells natural and recycled aggregates, specialty materials, and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products. Its Engineered Structures segment manufactures and sells steel structures for infrastructure businesses, including utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, structural wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures. This segment also manufactures distribution tanks. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars and other transportation and industrial equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCOSA INC

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. (HEES) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company. The Company's segments include equipment rentals, used equipment sales, new equipment sales, parts sales, and repair and maintenance services. Its equipment rentals segment rents its core types of construction and industrial equipment. Its used equipment sales segment is engaged in the sale of used equipment from its rental fleet, as well as from sales of inventoried equipment. Its new equipment sales segment is engaged in selling equipment through a professional in-house retail sales force. Its parts sales segment offers parts for its own rental fleet and sells parts for the equipment it sells. It maintains a parts inventory. Its repair and maintenance services segment provides services for its own rental fleet and for its customer's owned equipment. It offers ongoing preventative maintenance services. It serves branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, and Gulf Coast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

AXON ENTERPRISE INC (AXON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axon Enterprise, Inc. integrates a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The Company's three product categories include TASER, sensors and software. It develops smart devices tools, TASER, which is a device, virtual reality training services and consumer devices. Its sensor products include Axon body cameras, Axon Fleet in-car systems, and other devices that work with its software. It builds a suite of cloud-based, software-as-a-service solutions that integrate with its sensors and TASER devices. The Company operates through two segments: Software and Sensors, and TASER. Software segment develops, manufactures and sells fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share and analyze video and other digital evidence. TASER segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and selling of conducted energy devices (CEDs), which the Company sells under its brand name, TASER.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AXON ENTERPRISE INC

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company's segments include Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is manufacturing and selling electronic components. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, project management and design services, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft and process machinery. The Scientific segment provides specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. The Engineering Technologies provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandising display cases, custom fluid pump solutions, and single and double-acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

