Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/13/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GMS INC (GMS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GMS Inc. is a professional employer organization. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers with product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and complementary construction products. The Company also operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental, and service centers. Through these operations, the Company provides a selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. It offers professional services. It also provides automatic taping and finishing (ATF) tools and related products to the professional drywall finishing industry. It offers various services, such as Online Payroll Services, pay roll tax management, employee recruiting and training services, human resource audit, learning management, unemployment claims management, fleet, management, workplace safety, workers compensation, and workplace noise monitoring.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products. The Company operates through two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The Company's Identification Solutions segment includes safety, identification and healthcare products manufactured under multiple brands, including the Brady brand. Industrial identification products are sold through distribution to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) and original equipment manufacturing customers and through other channels, including direct sales and digital. Healthcare identification products are sold directly to customers and through distribution and group purchasing organizations. Its Workplace Safety segment includes workplace safety, identification and compliance products sold under multiple brand names primarily through catalog and digital channels to a range of MRO customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC (BECN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is a distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products, such as siding and waterproofing in North America. The Company's product lines are designed to meet the requirements of its residential, non-residential and complementary building products customers. Its private label brand includes TRI-BUILT. In the residential market, its main product is asphalt shingles. In the non-residential market, single-ply membranes, insulation, and accessories are its main product offerings. In the area of complementary building products, waterproofing, siding, plywood/OSB, and windows and doors comprise products in its portfolio. Its distribution infrastructure serves approximately 1.4 million customer deliveries. It maintained a fleet of 1,660 straight trucks, 718 tractors and 893 trailers. Its various delivery vehicles are equipped with specialized equipment, including 2,334 truck-mounted forklifts, cranes, hydraulic booms, and conveyors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ENNIS INC (EBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ennis, Inc. is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing and selling business forms and other printed business products, primarily to distributors located in the United States. The Company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure-sensitive products in short, medium and long runs. The Company's Adams McClure brand provides point of purchase (POP) advertising; the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brands provide presentation folders and document folders; Ennis Tag & LabelSM provides custom printed, labels and custom and stock tags; Allen-Bailey Tag & LabelSM, Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners (SSP) provide custom and stock tags and labels; and Trade Envelopes, Block Graphics, Wisco, and National Imprint Corporation provide custom and imprinted envelopes. It operates approximately 54 manufacturing plants throughout the United States in 20 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC (STRL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries in the United States. The Company is specializing in three segments E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain States, and Hawaii. The E-Infrastructure Solutions projects include large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. Its Building Solutions segment is comprised of its residential and commercial businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

