Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MILLERKNOLL INC (MLKN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MillerKnoll, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, selling and distribution of seating products, office furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services. The Company's segments include Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. The Americas Contract segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of furniture and textile products for work-related settings, including office, healthcare, and educational environments, throughout North America and South America. The Knoll segment includes the global operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products within the Knoll constellation of brands. Its brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck FilzFelt.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. It provides customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include its factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that it designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home. It also assembles interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units. Its full range of construction-related services includes professional installation, turn-key framing and shell construction, spanning all of its product categories. It also offers software solutions and services for the building products industry. It operates over 569 locations in 42 states across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MANPOWERGROUP INC (MAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in offering workforce solutions. The Company's workforce solutions and services include recruitment and assessment, upskilling, reskilling, training and development, career management, outsourcing, and workforce consulting. The Company's portfolio of recruitment services includes permanent, temporary and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative, industrial and information technology (IT) professional positions. The Company offers IT resourcing and services under its Experis brand. Its Talent Solutions brand specializes in the delivery of customized workforce strategies and new solutions and creating added value that addresses its client's complex global workforce needs. Talent Solutions combines global offerings of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), TAPFIN - Managed Service Provider (MSP) and right management to provide data-driven capabilities that help organizations with their workforce transformation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

3M CO (MMM) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 3M Company is a diversified technology company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of a variety of products and services. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. Its Safety and Industrial segment include abrasives, automotive aftermarket, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, personal safety, roofing granules, and industrial adhesives and tapes. Its Transportation and Electronics segment includes advanced materials, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions, and transportation safety. Its Health Care segment includes health information systems, medical solutions, oral care, and separation and purification sciences. Its Consumer segment includes consumer health and safety, home care, home improvement, consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators, and stationery and office.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and services to energy and industrial customers. The Company's segments include Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS) and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to a variety of customers serving varied end markets with the ability to provide same day delivery. Its IPS segment provides integrated, custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing and manufactures branded private label pumps to meet the capital equipment needs of its global customer base. Its SCS segment manages all or part of its customers' supply chains, including procurement and inventory management. It operates from over 180 locations which include 37 states in the United States, nine provinces in Canada, and one location in Dubai.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

