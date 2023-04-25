Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/25/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. It provides customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include its factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that it designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home. It also assembles interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units. Its full range of construction-related services includes professional installation, turn-key framing and shell construction, spanning all of its product categories. It also offers software solutions and services for the building products industry. It operates over 569 locations in 42 states across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The Company is also a manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency; buses, including school, transit and coach; motorhomes, off-highway vehicles, and equipment, including energy, mining and construction applications; and defense vehicles, including tactical wheeled and tracked. The Company operates in approximately 150 countries. It has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. The Company also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

DELUXE CORPORATION (DLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and business technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions and Checks. Its Payments segment includes its treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management; merchant in-store, online and mobile payment solutions; payroll and disbursement services, including Deluxe Payment Exchange, and fraud and security services. Its Cloud Solutions segment includes Web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, including digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting and business incorporation services. Its Promotional Solutions segment includes business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel and retail packaging. Its Checks segment includes printed business and personal checks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DELUXE CORPORATION

KFORCE INC. (KFRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. is a provider of technology and finance and accounting talent solutions to various companies. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions by understanding its clients' requirements and matching their requirements in areas including, systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web), data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. The Company's FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as, financial, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. Its FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KFORCE INC.

SP PLUS CORP (SP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SP Plus Corporation is a provider of technology-driven mobility solutions. The Company offers parking services, parking management, ground transportation services, baggage handling and other ancillary services. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Aviation. Commercial segment encompasses its services in healthcare facilities, municipalities, including meter revenue collection and enforcement services, government facilities, hotels, commercial real estate, residential communities, retail, colleges and universities, as well as ancillary services. Aviation segment encompasses its services in aviation, such as airports, airline and certain hospitality clients with baggage and parking services, as well as ancillary services, which includes shuttle and ground transportation services, valet services, baggage handling, baggage repair and replacement, and other services. The Company serves its clients across North America and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SP PLUS CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

