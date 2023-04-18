Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/18/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, as well as residential markets, and safety and infrastructure products for the construction and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Electrical, and Safety & Infrastructure. The Electrical segment manufactures products used in the construction of electrical power systems, including conduit, cable, and installation accessories. This segment serves contractors in partnership with the electrical wholesale channel. The Safety & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. These solutions are marketed to contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and end-users. It also offers high density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving telecommunications, utility, and transportation markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ATKORE INC

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SBM). The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, and compliance. It deliver a suite of HCM services that help its clients administer and manage various human resource (HR)-related needs and functions, such as compensation, benefits, payroll processing, tax credit support, employee data, health insurance, workers' compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) and other employment risk mitigation programs, employee performance management and training, on-boarding and off-boarding, and other transactional HR needs using its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Human Resources Information System (HRIS) technology platforms. The Company offers six vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services, and TriNet Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRINET GROUP INC

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry, formerly Korn/Ferry International, is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services. Its segments include Executive Search, Hay Group and Futurestep. The Executive Search segment focuses on recruiting Board of Director and C-level positions, in addition to research-based interviewing and on-boarding solutions, for clients predominantly in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare and technology industries. The Hay Group segment assists clients with ongoing assessment, compensation and development of their senior executives and management teams. The Futurestep segment provides talent acquisition solutions and services, such as project recruitment and individual professional search.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KORN FERRY

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC (BECN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is a distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products, such as siding and waterproofing in North America. The Company's product lines are designed to meet the requirements of its residential, non-residential and complementary building products customers. Its private label brand includes TRI-BUILT. In the residential market, its main product is asphalt shingles. In the non-residential market, single-ply membranes, insulation, and accessories are its main product offerings. In the area of complementary building products, waterproofing, siding, plywood/OSB, and windows and doors comprise products in its portfolio. Its distribution infrastructure serves approximately 1.4 million customer deliveries. It maintained a fleet of 1,660 straight trucks, 718 tractors and 893 trailers. Its various delivery vehicles are equipped with specialized equipment, including 2,334 truck-mounted forklifts, cranes, hydraulic booms, and conveyors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC

GMS INC (GMS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GMS Inc. is a professional employer organization. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers with product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and complementary construction products. The Company also operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental, and service centers. Through these operations, the Company provides a selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. It offers professional services. It also provides automatic taping and finishing (ATF) tools and related products to the professional drywall finishing industry. It offers various services, such as Online Payroll Services, pay roll tax management, employee recruiting and training services, human resource audit, learning management, unemployment claims management, fleet, management, workplace safety, workers compensation, and workplace noise monitoring.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GMS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

