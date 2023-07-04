Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. (HTLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in short, medium, and long-haul truckload carrier and transportation services. The Company provides truckload services across the United States, Mexico, and parts of Canada. These truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offer truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and Mexico logistics services. Its primary customers include retailers, manufacturers and parcel carriers. Its over-the-road tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. It operates approximately 33 terminal facilities throughout the United States and one in Mexico. The Company's subsidiaries include Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa, Heartland Express Services, Inc., Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc., Midwest Holding Group, LLC, Millis Transfer, LLC, Smith Transport, Inc., Smith Trucking, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

HTLD Guru Analysis

HTLD Fundamental Analysis

TRUEBLUE INC (TBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TrueBlue, Inc. is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers general, industrial and skilled trade staffing throughout the United States of America (U.S.), Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company serves a range of industries that include construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy. The PeopleScout segment offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), talent advisory services and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a variety of industries, primarily in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. It tailors its services based on individual client needs, including sourcing, screening, hiring and onboarding, to improve the candidate experience and regulatory compliance. The PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRUEBLUE INC

TBI Guru Analysis

TBI Fundamental Analysis

ACCO BRANDS CORP (ACCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACCO Brands Corporation is a global consumer, technology and business-branded products company. The Company's segments include ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA and ACCO Brands International. The Company is focused on each business segment that designs, markets, sources, manufactures, and sells recognized consumer, technology and business-branded products used in schools, homes and at work. The Company's product categories include gaming and computer accessories, storage and organization, notebooks, shredding, laminating and binding machines, stapling, punching, planners, dry-erase boards, and do-it-yourself tools, among others. The Company's primary brands include PowerA, Five Star, AT-A-GLANCE, Quartet, Kensington, Swingline, GBC, Mead, Hilroy, Leitz, Rapid, Esselte, Rexel, NOBO, Derwent, Tilibra, Marbig, Foroni, Barrilito, Artline and Spirax. The Company's products are sold primarily in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACCO BRANDS CORP

ACCO Guru Analysis

ACCO Fundamental Analysis

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a North American less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings include expedited transportation, which is provided through a network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 255 service center locations, of which the Company owns 231 and leases 24. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its system offers its customers access to information such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases, and account activity. These centralized systems and its customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC

ODFL Guru Analysis

ODFL Fundamental Analysis

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants and their related components and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems and other heavy equipment. Materials Solutions segment designs and manufactures heavy processing equipment, in addition to servicing and supplying parts for the aggregate, metallic mining, recycling, ports and bulk handling markets. The Company's products are marketed both domestically and internationally primarily to asphalt producers; highway and heavy equipment contractors; utility contractors; construction, demolition, recycle and crushing contractors, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

ASTE Guru Analysis

ASTE Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

