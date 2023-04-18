Validea's Top 5 Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/18/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia that supply products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials. The Company's segments include Retail, Packaging and Construction. Its Retail Solutions segment is comprised of business units, such as ProWood, Sunbelt, Deckorators and UFP-Edge. The Retail Solutions segment is focused on distinct product offerings, which are grouped by brands and business units. Its Packaging segment is comprised of business units, such as Structural Packaging, PalletOne, and Protective Packaging Solutions. Its Construction segment is comprised of business units, such as Factory-Built Housing, Site-Built Construction, Commercial Construction, and Concrete Forming. Its ProWood and Sunbelt business units manufacture and sell treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice and similar products, as well as decorative and functional lawn and ga

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UFP INDUSTRIES INC

UFPI Guru Analysis

UFPI Fundamental Analysis

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as either a standard or a specially engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold mainly to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC

IIIN Guru Analysis

IIIN Fundamental Analysis

RUSH ENTERPRISES INC (RUSHA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus and Blue Bird. Through its network of Rush Truck Centers, the Company provides one-stop service for the needs of its commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. It operates approximately 125 franchised Rush Truck Centers in 23 states. The Company also owns and operates 15 international dealership locations in Ontario. It provides aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, and chrome accessories and tires.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RUSH ENTERPRISES INC

RUSHA Guru Analysis

RUSHA Fundamental Analysis

NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOW Inc. is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company supplies energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. It operates under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. The Company's global product offering includes consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions, and modular process, production, measurement and control equipment. It also offers procurement, warehouse and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering. Its solutions include outsourcing portions or entire functions of its customers procurement, warehouse and inventory management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process and performance metrics reporting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOW INC

DNOW Guru Analysis

DNOW Fundamental Analysis

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC (SSD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood and concrete building construction products. Its wood construction products include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and prefabricated lateral resistive systems. Its wood construction products are used in light-frame construction. Its concrete construction products include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening. Its concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The Company also operates as designer and manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the European building and construction market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC

SSD Guru Analysis

SSD Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.