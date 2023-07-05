Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC (RCKT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare disorders. The Company's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe paediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia. The Company's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon Disease, a pediatric heart failure condition. It also has a preclinical AAV-based gene therapy program in PKP2-arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) and BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC

RCKT Guru Analysis

RCKT Fundamental Analysis

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CRNX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. It has discovered a pipeline of oral nonpeptide (small molecule) new chemical entities that target peptide GPCRs to treat a variety of rare endocrine diseases. The Company's product candidates include paltusotine, CRN04777 and CRN04894. Its paltusotine is in clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. CRN04894 is an investigational, oral, nonpeptide product candidate designed to antagonize the ACTH receptor, intended for the treatment of diseases caused by excess adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH), including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). CRN04777 is an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5, agonist designed for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

CRNX Guru Analysis

CRNX Fundamental Analysis

NEOGENOMICS, INC. (NEO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories. The Company operates through two segments: the Clinical Services Segment and the Pharma Services Segment. The Clinical Services segment provides various clinical testing services to community-based pathology practices, oncology practices, hospital pathology labs, reference labs, and academic centers with reimbursement from various payers, including client direct billing, commercial insurance, Medicare and other government payers, and patients. The Pharma Services segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by providing testing services and data analytics for clinical trials and research. The Company offers testing services, which include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and digital imaging, molecular testing and morphologic analysis. It operates testing laboratories in United States, Europe and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEOGENOMICS, INC.

NEO Guru Analysis

NEO Fundamental Analysis

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience, club and e-commerce stores in North America (the United States and Canada) and in Australia and certain other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat and Summer's Eve women's health products, BC and Goody's pain relievers, Clear Eyes and TheraTears eye care products, DenTek specialty oral care products, Dramamine motion sickness treatments, Fleet enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic and Luden's sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W wart treatments, Little Remedies pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste diaper rash ointments, Nix lice treatment, Debrox earwax remover, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC

PBH Guru Analysis

PBH Fundamental Analysis

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC. (BKD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is an operator of senior living communities operating and managing approximately 673 communities in 41 states. It operates and manages independent living, assisted living and memory care, and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs). The Company operates through three segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living and Memory Care; and CCRCs. The Independent Living segment includes owned or leased communities that are primarily designed for middle to upper-income seniors who desire to live in a residential setting that feels like home, without the efforts of ownership. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment includes owned or leased communities that offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company's residents. Its CCRCs segment includes owned or leased communities that offer a variety of living arrangements and services to accommodate a spectrum of physical ability and healthcare needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.

BKD Guru Analysis

BKD Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.