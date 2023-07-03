Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/3/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP (KIDS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. The Company is primarily engaged in designing, developing and marketing anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions, giving pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. The Company operates through the OrthoPediatrics Segment, which designs, develops and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic problems. The Company offers a range of products, such as PediLoc , PediPlates , Cannulated Screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail , PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediatric Nailing Platform Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, ApiFix Mid-C System and Mitchell Ponseti specialized bracing products to various hospitals and medical facilities throughout the United States and various international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

EXACT SCIENCES CORP (EXAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exact Sciences Corporation is a global advanced cancer diagnostics company. The Company provides a portfolio of products for earlier cancer detection and treatment guidance. Its products and services focus on screening and precision oncology tests. The Company is focusing its research and development efforts on three main areas: Colorectal Cancer Screening, MCED Test Development and MRD Test Development. The Company's products include Cologuard test, Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test, Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test, Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test, OncoExTra Test and COVID-19 Testing. Its flagship screening product, the Cologuard test, is a non-invasive, stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test examines the activity of 21 genes in a patient's breast tumor tissue.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

