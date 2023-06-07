Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/7/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DICE THERAPEUTICS INC (DICE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology. The Company's platform, DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs). The Company's therapeutic candidate, DC-806, is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, interleukin-17 (IL-17), which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. The Company is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting a4B7 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and evaluating oral therapeutic candidates targeting aVB1/aVB6 integrin for the treatment of fibrosis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

PARAGON 28 INC (FNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paragon 28, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company develops, distributes, and sells medical devices in the foot and ankle segment of the orthopedic implant marketplace. Its products and product families include plates and plating systems, screws, staples, and nails aimed to address all major foot and ankle procedures including fracture fixation, hallux valgus, which includes bunion and hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCDF) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, it provides a portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Its commercial footprint spans across all 50 states of the United States and 23 other countries. In the United States, the Company primarily sells to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of primarily independent sales representatives, the majority of whom are exclusive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ACCOLADE INC (ACCD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accolade, Inc. is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. The Company's customers are primarily employers that contract with Accolade to provide their employees and their employees' families (the members) a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. It also offers virtual primary care and mental health support. Its platform, True Health Engine, combines open, cloud-based intelligent technology with multimodal support from a team of empathetic and knowledgeable Accolade Health Assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. Its offerings include Accolade Expert MD, Accolade Care, Core and Plus, and Accolade One.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

NURIX THERAPEUTICS INC (NRIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a treatment approach for cancer and other diseases. It DELigase is an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance drug candidates targeting E3 ligases. Its drug candidates include NX-2127, NX-5948, NX-1607 and DeTIL-0255. Its lead drug candidate, NX-2127, is an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its NX-5948 is an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B- cell malignancies and potentially autoimmune diseases. Its NX-1607 is an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. DeTIL-0255 is a drug-enhanced tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ITEOS THERAPEUTICS INC (ITOS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. The Company's pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways. Its lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, also known as GSK4428859A, is an antagonist of T-cell immunoreceptor with lg and ITIM domains, an immune checkpoint with multiple mechanisms of action. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression. It is investigating inupadenant in an open-label multi-arm Phase I/IIa clinical trial in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

