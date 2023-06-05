Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/5/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC (DAWN) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with life threatening diseases. The Company seeks to identify, acquire and develop product candidates that target high-value oncogenic drivers in cancers with unmet needs, with an initial focus on pediatric patients. Its lead product candidate, tovorafenib (DAY101), is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly selective type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (pan-RAF), kinase inhibitor. Its second product candidate, pimasertib, is an oral, highly selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK), a well-characterized key signaling node in the MAPK pathway. It has initiated an open-label, multicenter, Phase Ib/IIa umbrella master trial, or FIRELIGHT-1, of tovorafenib monotherapy or combination therapy, which consists of two substudies, such as Substudy 1 and Substudy 2.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC

DAWN Guru Analysis

DAWN Fundamental Analysis

ABCAM PLC (ADR) (ABCM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abcam plc is a global life science company. The Company serves customers at the forefront of life science research through the identification, development, and distribution of biological reagents. Its products are used by researchers around the world to study biological pathways critical for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. It offers a selection of products in its catalogue to support research on proteins in biological pathways. Its principal catalogue product lines include primary and secondary antibodies, conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits, and singleplex immunoassays. It offers a range of peptides and proteins, which include cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes. It offers a range of knockout cell lines and lysates, which are used for its in-house validation needs and are also made available to its customers for their own research. It offers a variety of other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals and cell signaling pathway tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ABCAM PLC (ADR)

ABCM Guru Analysis

ABCM Fundamental Analysis

PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORP (PRCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Procept Biorobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. The Company is focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Its AquaBeam Robotic System employs a single-use disposable handpiece to deliver its Aquablation therapy, which combines real-time, multidimensional imaging, personalized treatment planning, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted and rapid removal of prostate tissue. It designs Aquablation therapy to deliver outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORP

PRCT Guru Analysis

PRCT Fundamental Analysis

ARGENX SE - ADR (ARGX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: argenx SE, formerly arGEN X BV, is the Netherlands-based biopharmaceutical company. It creates and develops a pipeline of differentiated antibody therapeutics using its discovery platform, Simple Antibody, which exploits characteristics of the llama immune system. The Company develops a pipeline of antibody therapeutics focused on cancer and autoimmune indications. It includes: ARGX-110, an antibody for heme malignancies and solid tumors, which modulates functions of tumor such as cell proliferation and survival; ARGX-111, an antagonist of c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase involved in cell proliferation, angiogenesis and metastasis in multiple solid tumors; ARGX-112, an antigen which targets atopic dermatitis by neutralization of IL-20 and IL-22 (interleukin) mediated signaling through blockade of their common receptor, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARGENX SE - ADR

ARGX Guru Analysis

ARGX Fundamental Analysis

DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE CORP (DH) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Definitive Healthcare Corp. is a provider of healthcare commercial intelligence. The Company provides solutions through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers optimize from product development to go-to-market planning and sales and marketing execution. Its platform offers artificial intelligence (AI) engine, and intuitive front-end SaaS platform. The Company's platform is embedded with deep analytics and data science to help customers develop data-driven strategic decisions, such as finding new markets to enter, building comprehensive go-to-market strategies, accessing tactical information to help target the right decision makers and improving win rates with detailed contextual information. The Company provides services across biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, healthcare providers and other diversified companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEFINITIVE HEALTHCARE CORP

DH Guru Analysis

DH Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.