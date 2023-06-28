Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/28/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC (VERV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. is a genetic medicines company, developing an approach to the care of cardiovascular disease (CVD) transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The Company's programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, respectively, genes that regulate levels of blood lipids. Its product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. Reduction of PCSK9 protein in the blood improves the ability of the liver to clear LDL-C from the blood. VERVE-101 utilizes LNP-mediated delivery to target the liver and base editing technology to make a single base change at a specific site in the PCSK9 gene in order to disrupt PCSK9 protein production. It is advancing VERVE-101 initially for the treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. Its second product candidate VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. ANGPTL3 is a regulator of cholesterol and triglyceride metabolism.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC

R1 RCM HOLDCO INC (RCM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: R1 RCM Holdco Inc., formerly R1 RCM Inc., is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also improving patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for its customers. Its primary service offering consists of RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It also offers modular services, allowing customers to engage for only specific components of its end-to-end RCM service offering, such as physician advisory services (PAS), practice management (PM), revenue integrity solutions (RIS), patient experience (PX), coding management, and business office services. Its PAS offering assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of R1 RCM HOLDCO INC

RXSIGHT INC (RXST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is engaged in improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. Its RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system (RxSight system) is a cataract technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after surgery. It designed its RxSight system to address the shortcomings of competitive IOL technologies and provide a solution that doctors can trust to improve visual outcomes. The RxSight system includes the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), the RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD), and various accessories. Its LAL is an intraocular lens (IOL) made of photosensitive material that changes shape in response to specific patterns of ultraviolet (UV) light generated by its LDD. Its RxSight system helps the surgeon perform a standard cataract procedure to implant the LAL and then uses the LDD to modify the lens with the visual correction needed for the patient's vision outcomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RXSIGHT INC

CANO HEALTH INC (CANO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cano Health, Inc. is a value-based primary care provider and population health company. The Company operates primary care medical centers that specializes in value-based care for seniors and supports affiliated providers in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Illinois, California, Arizona and Puerto Rico. It offers integrated virtual care, ancillary services, home services, transportation, telemedicine and a 24/7 urgency line services. It offers population health management programs, such as wellness activities, pharmacy services, home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management. The Company's medical services include arthritis and pain management, cardiovascular, chiropractic care, cosmetic services, diabetes care program, preventive care, primary care, varicose veins and weight loss. Its wellness services include dominoes/board games, education courses, laughter yoga, music and dancing, nutrition courses and silver sneakers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CANO HEALTH INC

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC (ADR) (BCYC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing a class of medicines, which it refers to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are therapeutic modality combining the pharmacology usually associated with a biologic with the manufacturing and pharmacokinetic properties of a small molecule. Its product candidates BT5528, BT8009 and BT1718, are each a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC). BT5528 is a second-generation BTC designed to target Ephrin type A receptor 2 (EphA2). BT8009 is a second-generation BTC designed to target Nectin-4, a validated tumor antigen. BT1718 is being developed to target tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloproteinase (MT1 MMP). Its product candidates BT7480 and BT7455, are each a Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA). The Company is also focused on additional therapeutic areas other than its wholly owned oncology portfolio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC (ADR)

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

