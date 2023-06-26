Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC (HIMS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is a consumer-first platform focused on providing personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. The Company's digital platform enables access to treatments for a range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. It connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. The prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis. Through the Hims & Hers mobile applications, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. The Company's products include shampoo, conditioner, biotin gummies, anti-aging cream, vitamin c serum, acne cream and moisturizer. Its products are sold in tens of thousands of retail locations in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

VERONA PHARMA PLC - ADR (VRNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verona Pharma Plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. It is developing inhaled ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase III clinical program ensifentrine as a novel inhaled nebulized COPD therapy (ENHANCE) for COPD maintenance treatment. Its product candidate, ensifentrine, is an investigational, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4) enzymes, which is designed to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent. The Company's two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase II development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Verona Pharma, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC (ALHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-enabled Medicare Advantage company. The Company offers approximately 40 plans that serve 52 counties across six states. It has a single segment, which provides healthcare services to its seniors. Its proprietary technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application (AVA), is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The AVA platform is purpose-built to be used in all aspects of providing superior healthcare for its senior members. AVA supports its own internally employed care teams, operations teams, marketing teams and concierge personnel, as well as local community-based healthcare providers and brokers. The Company partners with local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

GOODRX HOLDINGS INC (GDRX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. provides a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States. The Company offers consumers free access for branded and generic medications, medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. The Company offers information and tools to help consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing and provides access to negotiated prices through its codes across the United States (the prescription transactions offering). These services are free to consumers. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions and telehealth services. Its subscription offerings provide subscribers with added benefits and features, such as refill reminders, price alerts and other notifications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC (SMMT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs. The Company is engaged in research and development activities, primarily comprising oncology product research activities (including ivonescimab), and anti-infectives program activities. Ivonescimab, is a novel, potential first-in-class bispecific antibody intending to combine the benefits of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis benefits of an anti-VEGF into a single molecule. The Company's preclinical candidate, SMT-738, from the DDS-04 series for development in the fight against multi-drug resistant infections, specifically Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections. It owns a genetics platform and a suite of software-based technologies (Discuva Platform).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

