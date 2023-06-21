Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/21/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

CENTENE CORP (CNC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. It provides a range of managed healthcare products and services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial products. Its segments include Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Other. It offers Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Medicaid program provides health insurance to low-income families and individuals with disabilities. Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people ages 65 and over, which also covers people under 65 with certain disabilities and people with end-stage renal diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

DISC MEDICINE INC (IRON) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Disc Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is primarily engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. It is building a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that focuses to address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its pipeline includes bitopertin, which is for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias (EPs), including erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), X-linked protoporphyria (XLP) and Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA); DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia of myelofibrosis (MF), and anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD); MWTX-003 for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), and other hematologic disorders. In addition, its preclinical programs also include DISC-0998, which is for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

BIOHAVEN LTD (BHVN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of therapies for diseases with little or no treatment options, leveraging its drug development capabilities and proprietary platforms, including Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and neuronal hyperexcitability, glutamate modulation for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA), myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular diseases, and brain-penetrant Tyrosine Kinase 2/Janus Kinase 1 (TYK2/JAK1) inhibition for immune-mediated brain disorders. Its portfolio of early- and late-stage product candidates also includes discovery research programs focused on TRPM3 channel activation for neuropathic pain, CD-38 antibody recruiting, bispecific molecules for multiple myeloma, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and extracellular target degrader platform technology (MoDE) with potential application in neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

PRIME MEDICINE INC (PRME) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prime Medicine, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in creating and delivering the gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is leveraging its prime editing platform, a gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated, one-time genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Its Prime Editors have two main components that act together to edit DNA: a Prime Editor protein, having a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme that may be fused together, and a pegRNA, that targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It is progressing a diversified portfolio of about 18 programs initially focused on genetic diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ZNTL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a focused pipeline of oncology candidates. The Company's product candidates include Azenosertib (ZN-c3), a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; ZN-d5, a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2), inhibitor for hematological malignancies and related disorders; and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL, a member of the anti-apoptotic BCL-2 proteins, for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The Company is evaluating azenosertib and ZN-d5 in multiple ongoing clinical trials and conducting studies to enable an Investigational New Drug (IND), application for its BCL-xL product candidate. The Company is also advancing its research on protein degraders and other undisclosed targets using its Integrated Discovery Engine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

